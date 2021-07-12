Warzone Glitch lets invincible players enter Gulag





Call of Duty: Warzone’s all-new exploit allows players to quickly cue to Gulag and kill enemies while being invincible.

Yet another obligation call: Warzone glitch emerged, this time influencing the confrontation in Gulag. Glitch is actually an exploit, allowing players to interfere with the battle of Gulag. This is just the latest example of frustration for Warzone players who often complain about the technical status of the game.

Warzone is one of the most popular battle royale games, but it’s probably well known for glitch issues and the in-game hacker epidemic. Hackers often use exploits to gain an edge over other players. The fact that Warzone is a cross-platform game has an advantage over the console players facing in this regard, as PC players may be able to run exploit programs while playing. Recently, oneWarzone players have won just by shooting the ground. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated instance of cheating.

The latest Warzone glitch, shown by Youtuber NTrippy (via GamesRadar), shows how scammers can exploit new glitches to get into Warzone’s glag early in the queue. However, doing so not only allows scammers to enter Gulag faster, but also makes them invincible. The exploiting player cannot be officially in Gulag, so it seems that your opponents will not be able to attack them until the end of the official cue turn. Unfortunately, scammers using this exploit can be killed by punching other players (because they don’t seem to spawn with a weapon). NTrippy quickly reveals that even execution moves do not kill fraudsters.

Activision has already taken some proactive steps to curb the abuse of this glitch, threatening to punish the players who abused the exploit and the channels that promote it. Unfortunately, this is further evidence for players who are dissatisfied with the state of the glitchy and hacker-filled Warzone. Scammers have become ubiquitous in the game, and recently, a lobby full of players applauded to see players who were able to make hackers better. Of course, the exploit that NTrippy showed off is a glitch exploit, and Warzone has a lot of problems.

So far, it’s a positive step that Activision appears to be taking some steps to curb the use of this exploit. However, the fact that it was discovered very easily is comparable to the Warzone course. Streamers often openly discuss the use of Warzone cheats, even while streaming. Others have reduced their playtime due to the frustration of encountering these scammers. For players who just want to enjoy one or two games without hackers, we should expect Activision to prevent such exploits.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S.

Source: NTrippy / Youtube, GamesRadar

