A vintage sealed copy of “Super Mario 64” will be the most valuable video game ever-but why?





A vintage copy of the sealed Super Mario 64 mint was sold at an insane $ 1.5 million auction at a record-breaking auction, IGN reports. It has made old games from 1996 the most valuable of its kind in history. It even beat another game that was sold for an insane amount just a few hours ago.

(Photo: BEHROUZ MEHRI / AFP via Getty Images) On November 5, 2020, an employee is standing next to the screen displaying Nintendo’s game character Mario at the Nintendo store in Tokyo. -Year.

but why? To understand this phenomenon, you need to be familiar with the concept of making the old one valuable. First, it’s a good idea to get a brief historical background showing how valuable an old video game is.

From “Super Mario 64” to “The Legend of Zelda”: The most valuable vintage game in history

The specific list created by TheGamer doesn’t include titles that can withstand the insane $ 1.5 million selling price mentioned above, but the games themselves are certainly not cheap.

At the top of the list is actually another “Mario” game, “Super Mario Bros.” The only copy of this game since 1994 is worth a penny on a normal day, but that’s what sets it apart from everything else. Buyers bought the game from a Pennsylvania seller for over $ 30,000 and eventually sold it at auction for $ 114,000.

The other is the 1990 golden Nintendo SNES cartridge. At the time, the prize for the Nintendo Power Contest was 26 golden cartridges specially made for the Nintendo World Championships. Considered the rarest SNES game cartridge in existence, it sold on eBay for over $ 100,000 in 2014.

Returning to the Super Mario 64 cartridge, it was the sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda in 1987 that won the selling price. It set a record, selling for $ 870,000 from a starting price of $ 110,000. It will break after just a few hours.

“Sell nostalgia”

When it comes to buying and selling antiques, this is one phrase you need to know.

Older video games aren’t as well preserved as other antique items. Copies of the titles of the early years of the game are almost non-existent in physical form. Some of them can only be heard in the story (ie, a mysterious arcade cabinet named “Polybius”). Today, quite a few people have grown up playing those games and they want to relive the good memories they had. Report 8BitPickle.

(Photo: Phil Barker / Future Publishing via Getty Images) Nintendo 64 controller and transfer pack taken on May 24, 2019.

As a result, if they are devoted (and rich) enough, they will want to do anything and pay any amount to be able to re-own those old games. That’s the driving force behind most of the precious vintage games out there.

Of course, personal memory is not the only deciding factor. Some games can turn out to be very important in a cultural sense. They may be the first of its kind or the first to have commercial success.

Super Mario 64, the first of many 3D Mario games

Going back to the millions of worth the Super Mario 64 game, you’ll get the point. The game was the first time the “Mario” franchise was rendered in full 3D. Then, real-time rendered 3D graphics began, creating a new era in the gaming industry. Apart from that, it also helped make the classic Nintendo IP the best-selling game franchise in history.

Based on those qualities, the “Super Mario 64” game is a cultural treasure. It made video games like today. Of course, you can play “Super Mario Bros.” It’s a modern hardware franchise, but it’s almost invaluable to see a game cartridge that literally inspired gamers for generations.

Now, remember all the old video game cartridges you had when you were a kid. Which of them do you think sold for a million dollars?

