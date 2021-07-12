US barbecue maker Traeger Grills with $ 550 million in sales signs a deal with Leicester’s smart thermometer company, Theater





A US barbecue maker trying to list on the New York Stock Exchange has acquired a British technology company that manufactures smart meat thermometers.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with $ 550 million in revenue, Traeger Grills manufactures a variety of grills that burn wood pellets, some of which sell for thousands of dollars and are mobile apps. Can be monitored and controlled using.

Acquired Leicester-based Apption Labs. This is the company behind a high-tech Theater thermometer that wirelessly links to a phone, tablet, or smartwatch and displays the time required for a chicken, roast, or ham joint.

Starting at 79, the device can catch on birds and joints, then go straight to cookware, barbecues, and even grills and withstand temperatures up to 300 ° C.

Apption Labs was launched about six years ago and was initially undertaken by the Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns, with developers hoping to raise 100,000. They actually brought in $ 4 million or $ 3 million.

Teemu Nivala from Finland and Joseph Cruz from the United States were founded by a product designer and business partner Dauson Chang, whom they met while working together in Leicester.

Winners of the 2019 Leicestershire Live Innovation Award also have offices in Hsinchu, Los Angeles and Taiwan, and have recently won two Queens Awards for Enterprise for their outstanding achievements in innovation and international trade.

The acquisition is expected to expand Traegers’ portfolio of home cookware, pursuing what is called the ultimate connected grill experience and making significant strides in allowing cooks to accurately monitor food temperature from virtually anywhere. It will be.

Meater remains separate and Joseph Cruz will continue to be CEO.

He states: Our products complement and enhance Traeger’s connected grill experience, and joining forces with the outdoor cooking market leader was what made us very excited.

We believe that we are working with Traeger to discover and develop new innovations, believing that there is much to be explored in the field of connected cooking. “

Jeremy Andrus, CEO of Traeger Grills, said: Meater shares its commitment to product innovation and improved indoor and outdoor culinary experiences, making it ideal for Traeger as it continues to evolve its connected culinary experience.

“This acquisition is another way to play a role in ongoing product development and bring unique benefits and value to the dedicated” Traegerhood “community of passionate cooks. “

Meater thermometer should prevent overcooking turkey

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Traeger has been involved in outdoor cooking and food smoking technology since the 1980s.

Its wood pellet grill is an industry pioneer and continues to be the world’s top seller, creating a connected cooking platform that allows users to remotely control and monitor the grill through WiFIRE technology.

Apption Labs shareholders were assisted during the sale by Castle Donington’s business advisor Cooper Parry’s corporate finance team, led by Ben Rookes, Niall Chantrill and Ollie Macildowie. Lester’s BHW provided legal advice.

Niall Chantril, Director of Cooper Parry Corporate Finance, said: We are pleased to support the Mather team with this groundbreaking deal with Traeger.

We are proud to work with innovative, fast-growing businesses like Apption Labs.

The growth journey that businesses have taken over the last few years has been astounding and a testament to the efforts of all members of the Apption team.

We are very proud to support this deal and wish the team success as they embark on the next phase of their growth journey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-live.co.uk/technology/550m-turnover-barbecue-maker-traeger-21015391 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos