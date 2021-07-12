Peugeot excludes hypercars on 9X8 roads-for now





The road-going version of the Peugeot 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar is unlikely, at least in the short term. But that doesn’t mean it won’t arrive in the end, and Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson doesn’t rule it out either.

In the 9X8 announcement last week, Jackson was asked if and when Water would see the road-going version of the car and said the short-term priority was to win the truck.

Jackson said. It just revealed our hypercar. Focus on one thing at a time. I want to win first.

The idea of ​​turning the 9X8 into a road car is not a big deal as Peugeot’s rival Toyota introduces a road legal version of the TS050 known as the GR Supersport. Aston Martin was also planning a version of the Valkyrie Le Mans racer wearing a license plate.

The 9X8 is powered by a 500kW 2.6-liter twin-turbo V6 gasoline engine that combines an electric motor with a 7-speed transmission and all-wheel drive. Jackson said the idea of ​​racing at Le Mans was to use it as a laboratory for future road car technology, and the 500kW V6 would be a very suitable supercar setup.

One of the most notable aspects of the new Le Mans hypercar regulation is the freedom for automakers to mold the top of the car body with branded styling rather than molding in a wind tunnel. That’s because the rules allowed for greater underbody aerodynamics, which led to the 9X8’s wingless look.

The 9X8 styling clearly matches the range of Peugeot road cars. For example, the front and rear lights are designed with three claw-like strokes from the French brand, which makes them look much more branded than the recent Le Mans prototype.

Peugeot Design Director Matthias Hosan oversaw the styling of the 9X8 and introduced the key road car elements beyond the light. One major area where he and his team focused on injecting more Peugeot design DNA was the cabin. It includes color and trim, unlike a typical race car.

The interior of the 9X8 features selenium gray and kryptonite yellow highlights directly from the 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered model, rather than black or carbon.

I wanted to take a special approach to the cockpit, but until now it was a purely functional and distinctive aspect of a racing car, with no brand identity at all. The combination of the color scheme and the Peugeot i-Cockpit’s interior styling signature gives the 9X8s cockpit a unique feel that makes it immediately identifiable as a Peugeot in a dashcam shot.

