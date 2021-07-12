Google CEO grills over with $ 20 billion tax shelter in 2017





The BBC has asked Google CEO Sundar Pichai some difficult questions. In 2017, Google transferred more than $ 20 billion to Bermuda through a Dutch shell company as part of a strategy called “Double Irish, Dutch Sandwich.” Google no longer uses this scheme and told Pichai that he is one of the largest taxpayers in the world and complies with the tax laws of all the countries in which it operates. I replied that his answer clarified the problem exactly: this is not just a legal issue, but a moral issue. Poor people generally do not hire accountants to minimize their tax bills. Massive tax avoidance is what the wealthiest people in the world do and, as I have suggested to him, can undermine collective sacrifice.

The next time I invited Pichai to commit there and then immediately withdrew all tax havens from Google, he didn’t accept the offer …

Indeed, the company generates most of its research and revenue in the United States and pays most of its taxes in the United States. In addition, it has paid a 20% effective tax over the last decade, which is higher than many companies. In a long podcast interview, Pichai also says he believes that technology may begin to penetrate further into our lives in the future. And he described artificial intelligence as “the most profound technology humanity has ever developed and worked on …

“That’s what you think of fire, electricity, and the Internet, but I think it’s more profound …”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.slashdot.org/story/21/07/12/0045221/google-ceo-grilled-over-using-a-20-billion-tax-shelter-in-2017

