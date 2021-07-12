Biohazard: Infinite Darkness Review





The Resident Evil series certainly does not lack folklore. Counting spin-offs and remakes, there are a lot of games somewhere in their twenties, and Part 8 of the main series, Resident Evil Village, was released this year. There are six live-action films, seven of which are scheduled for 2021 and have more animated cartoons. Therefore, pitches that come with more folklore in the latest addition to the franchise, Resident Evil Infinite Darkness, can be difficult to sell. This four-episode animated series on Netflix fills some gaps in America after Raccoon City and builds details about the political situation.

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness occurs immediately after the video game “Resident Evil 4”. In this story, Claire Redfield (Stephanie Panicello) returns from Panemstan, a fictional Middle Eastern country, after providing assistance after the civil war. While there, she meets a child who can’t speak but hands her a picture that looks like a zombie she met in Raccoon City.

Biohazard: Infinite Darkness

Upon returning to the state, a group gathered to discuss a security breach at the White House. Among them were police officer Leon (Nick Apostolides) who witnessed the incident in Raccoon City and Jason (Ray Chase) who recently rescued the president’s daughter and witnessed during the massacre in Panemstan. .. The White House is cut off and the group notices a zombie attack. Fearing that the outbreaks they witnessed in Raccoon City reached the White House and Panemstan, the team departs abroad to address this issue as a possible attack from China.

What follows is a political explanation that is far more ironic than action. The political situation is not the background, but the story. Panemstan is a country of interest to both China and the United States and has been involved in the civil war. Relations between the two countries are volatile and Panemstan is being crushed along the way. It’s probably a thinly obscured metaphor for real-world politics, or a story that uses it as an inspiration for its own story, but most are also snooze.

Biohazard: Infinite Darkness

The events in Raccoon City are alluded to as the loss of the entire city in response to the outbreak of zombies. This series does not assume that the viewer has Canon knowledge and fills in the blanks as needed. Claire and Leon are the only familiar characters. But to make it interesting, it certainly requires knowledge of external norms. The show claims to be an independent story that doesn’t require homework or knowledge, but it’s not interesting enough to stand on its own, so it works much better as a supplement.

“animation [in Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness] Stunningly, it looks like it’s spliced ​​together from a video game cutscene. ”

The pacing is well done over four episodes and summarizes the long movie execution time. However, the episodic approach works. This is because there is a Rashomon style flashback that fills the void in the old scene, and you can add one big twist for each installment. The twists and turns are fun and inspire many whooaaaas, but the core story isn’t powerful enough to make it a problem. Much more time is spent on the boring dialogue usually reserved for the pre-climax of the presidential action movie.

Biohazard: Infinite Darkness

The production of Eiichiro Hasumi is pretty cool. There’s something like a tracking shot drawn from a show like the West Wing, which makes this animation feature feel more realistic. The animation is great and looks like it’s spliced ​​together from a video game cutscene (I think this is the point). Despite the uncanny valley moments, it looks really cool in this direction.

For the biggest fans who want to squeeze every drop out of the Resident Evil story, this show may be a fascinating look at the political situation during an event in your favorite game. Otherwise, it’s a rather dull story about political interests and the complexity of goodness in international affairs, treating zombies as background noise.

