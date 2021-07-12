How to restore WhatsApp backup from Google Drive to iPhone





If you switch from Android to iPhone, you can restore WhatsApp conversations. This is true even if you can only restore chats from iCloud when WhatsApp is installed on your iPhone.

The main reason is that the encryption protocols used by Google Drive and iPhone are incompatible. Therefore, you cannot move data from one platform to the next.

So how to restore WhatsApp from Google Drive to iPhone? To find out, read to establish the relevant process.

Easy indirect way to restore WhatsApp conversations from Google Drive to iPhone

There are two ways to restore WhatsApp chat directly from Android to iPhone. Here’s an approach to start with the most reliable method:

1. Mobitrix WhatsApp transfer

Mobitrix gives you a convenient and fast way to move all your chats to your new iPhone. In this way, you can continue the conversation from where you left off on your Android phone.

Mobitrix is ​​a third-party tool that allows you to manage all aspects of your WhatsApp account. With this tool, you can easily disable cryptographic protocol restrictions when transferring WhatsApp backups.

Mobitrix features simplify WhatsApp management on iOS and Android.

Mobitrix Features: Provides free support to fully back up all the data on your device to your computer. Helps restore backups to Android or iOS devices. Safely supports both Android and iOS. How to restore WhatsApp from Google Drive to iPhone using Mobitrix

To restore WhatsApp conversations from Google Drive to iPhone using the tool, you need to install the app. Install it on your computer and follow the simple steps below.

Step 1: Start by restoring WhatsApp backup on your Android device. Reinstall WhatsApp on your Android device.

Step 2: Make sure you are using the same phone number that you used to make the backup and follow all the prompts.

Step 3: Once WhatsApp detects the backup[復元]Press the button to give time to restore the backup.

Step 4: Then use the Mobitrix app to transfer WhatsApp conversations to your iPhone. Open Mobitrix[デバイス間でWhatsAppを転送する]Select an option.

Step 5: Then connect your device to your computer via a USB cable. Enable Android USB debugging and unlock your iPhone so that the software can detect them.

Step 6: Once Mobitrix detects these devices,[転送]Click the button to start the transfer. The transfer process will start immediately. Make sure the device remains connected to your computer during the transfer process.

Once the transfer is complete, you will be able to resume access to WhatsApp conversations on your iPhone.

Why use Mobitrix?

1. Relies on end-to-end encryption to protect your data.

2. Has an intuitive and easy-to-use user interface

3. Includes backup options

4. Works on devices running Android and iOS.

5. Allow transfer of multiple file formats such as images and videos

6. Mobitrix discounts can be as high as 60%.

2. Restore by email

You can restore WhatsApp chat from Android to iPhone by email. This includes emailing WhatsApp chat as an attachment and downloading it to your iPhone.

The required steps are as follows:

Step 1: Restore WhatsApp chat on your Android device.

Step 2: Open the WhatsApp chat you want to send and tap the contact at the top.

Step 3:[チャットのエクスポート]Select an option and choose whether to attach the file to an email.

Step 4: Enter your email address[送信]Click.

Then open the email on your iPhone and download the attachment as text.

Conclusion

Switching from an Android phone to an iPhone offers a different experience. This is especially true when transferring data between these devices in the traditional way. However, with the right solution, it’s easy and straightforward.

About the author:

Adam Smith is a leading content creator for Contentrist. He is also good at IT. He loves to write on various topics. In my spare time, I like to travel and explore different parts of the world.

