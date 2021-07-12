Customer Journey Innovation in E-Commerce





(Photo: Pexel)

Undoubtedly, the last 18 months have created some fierce challenges and opportunities in the e-commerce space. Now that the Covid-19 pandemic seems to be settled, how do brands need to allocate resources and re-prioritize their strategies?

Is it time to take a breather and reassess? What does the future look like for brands that want to stick to the physical store footprint? Do retailers need to return to “business as usual”?

The difficult truth is that it may not be possible to return to the “normal” pre-2020.

Many who are forced to work or shop at home using an internet connection actually prefer the convenience of having less travel to work, grocery stores, or local malls. I noticed that. Therefore, instead of trying to go back to the past without considering the changes in the earthquake that occurred, the brand decided to use a digital transformation strategy to help current and future customers understand and improve their online journeys. You need to focus.

Mauricio Vianna of MJV Technology & Innovation and his team are helping Fortune 500 companies in the FMCG sector implement their digital transformation strategies. This helps these companies stay competitive by consistently delivering a high-quality, overall customer experience across multiple channels. Vianna offers some insights on how brands can do more than “survive” in the post-2020 situation.

What are some exciting changes that will affect how companies think about their customer journey in e-commerce?

One change is the growing focus on omni-channel thinking. The omni-channel approach requires brands to provide their own integrated and consistent customer experience.

Focusing solely on e-commerce can no longer be successful. Brands need to build a cohesive and comprehensive “storefront” across all channels. If you’re not using multiple channels to reach your digital doorstep, having a great online buying experience makes little sense.

What advice would you give to an e-commerce brand that wants to use data analytics to improve their customer experience?

First, understand that data is a means, not an end.

Reliable data provides links to understand customer behavior and consumption patterns. With the right use of analytics, online vendors will always be in the right place at the right time for their customers, and if they do their homework, they will have the best solution at the moment.

However, this does not mean that it will be easy to turn these data insights into practical ones. It is important to understand that data collection is just the tip of the iceberg. Today, most companies have access to useful data analytics internally, but not everyone is digging deep enough to understand where the customer experience is lacking.

What really makes a recognizable difference is pre-determining how to work on building a structured and continuous data analysis process. Set goals in advance. Otherwise, it’s easy to get lost and succumb to mission creep. To provide mission-critical decision support, the method needs to extract the most relevant information. In this case, it enhances the customer experience.

Can you give me an example of how to implement it?

In a perfect world scenario, the company has an internal data science team that collects and analyzes data about user interactions with e-commerce presence, such as what users buy, how often, through devices, and so on. The team then works to identify the patterns and generate insights from them.

At the same time, this data team needs to work closely with the design, marketing, and strategy teams. Collaboration allows you to use data analytics to generate insights that help you make strategic business decisions. By avoiding departmental silos, businesses can create more value for consumers and ultimately for businesses.

How has your consumer (DTC) strategy changed or evolved during the pandemic?

The blockade restrictions we all faced to varying degrees during the pandemic have shown the importance of discovering new channels to extend the reach of our products to existing and future customers.

Initially, DTC was considered the single best option. But during the pandemic, things evolved in interesting ways. DTC has become an effective solution for smoothing instability. It wasn’t just another channel, it soon became a strategic retail hub.

It is important to point out that DTC utilizes direct channels with consumers, which will help them better understand their needs. This relationship allows brands to create a more valuable customer journey and overall experience. Increased convenience, combined with targeted insights, helps drive sales and assist customers by providing stronger decision-making.

For most companies, “pandemic survival mode” involved many DTCs. For many, it now accounts for 60-70% of their income. This move has influenced a faster and easier way to serve customers.

The insights gained from MJV Technology & Innovation are sufficient to show that e-commerce brands can survive and thrive in difficult times if they are ready to coordinate and implement digital transformation strategies for their customer experience. I did. A data-driven DTC strategy can mean the difference between struggling to meet customer demands and innovating a great customer experience.

