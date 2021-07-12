



Genshin Impact Version 2.0: Check out the new weapons and artifacts revealed

Genshin Impact Version 2.0: Check out the new weapons and artifacts revealed. The latest update of Genshin Impact is one of the biggest updates to date, introducing a new region, Lightning, and a number of new weapons and artifacts. Many characters are also provided in the new update. There are a total of five new 4-star weapons that players can forge with weapon prototypes. The new update also saw two new five-star weapons.

Genshin Impact 2.0 Weapon Artif New Artif: New Artif

This update comes with many interesting artifacts, including two sets of five-star artifacts. In other words, the Emblem of Severed Fate and Shimenewas Reminiscence are introduced.

The Emblem of Severed Fate Artifact Set provides players with a 2-piece set that boosts energy by 20%. It also consists of a 4-piece set that increases the character’s elemental burst damage by 25% of total energy.

The Shimenawa Sri Minisense Artifact Set offers a 2-piece set that increases the ATK of the entire character by 18%. The 4-piece set increases ATK DMG by 50% in exchange for the character’s energy.

New Weapon: New Weapon

miHoyo has added many weapons in the Genshin Impact version 2.0 update. Players can use weapon prototypes and other materials to forge these new 4-star weapons. The new 4-star Hamaya can increase the DMG of a normal ATK by 16% and charge the ATK by 12%. The 4-star sword Amenoma Kageuchi helps players activate three Succession Seeds at the same time. All seeds are consumed by elemental bursts. The 4-star Pole Arm Call Kitain Cross Spear can increase your Elemental Skill DMG by 6%. Katsuragi Kirinagamasa is a 4-star claymore that can improve your Elemental Skill DMG by 6%, similar to Kitaine Cross. Finally, the 4-star Shirakami Rig can provoke an electroelemental response. This affects Elemental type members by increasing the Elemental DMG bonus for 6 seconds.

Read more: Voice actors of new characters revealed in Genshin Impact version 2.0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidesport.co/genshin-impact-version-2-0-check-out-the-new-weapons-and-artifacts-revealed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos