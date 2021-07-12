Virgin Galactic team collaborates with Omaze to open two tickets to the public





Virgin Galactic offers two contest winners from the general public a free ride into the space under orbit.

The company announced a partnership with charity fundraising platform Omaze on Sunday (July 11th). The contest will involve two people in a space flight scheduled to be launched in early 2022. The news came shortly after Richard Branson, the founder of billionaire Virgin Group, and five others arrived safely. Launched (and landed) from a trip to orbital space aboard a Virgin Galactic VSS Unity spacecraft.

You can participate in the contest from here. No payment is required to participate. In a recorded video released by Virgin Galactic on Sunday, Branson was “excited” about how he experienced “the greatest experience on earth from above” and giving others an opportunity. I explained in detail that there is.

“You will jump out to meet me for a private tour of Spaceport America, where we prepare you to experience Virgin Galactic spaceflight first,” Branson explained. Spaceport America is a VSS Unity takeoff and landing zone approximately 55 miles (88 km) from Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Based on Branson’s experience, ride VSS Unity and experience weightlessness for about 4 minutes. It rises under the wings of the carrier-based aircraft VMS Eve and achieves peak altitudes of over 50 miles (80 km). It is 62 miles (100 km) above the traditionally defined Karman line, but above the space boundaries recognized by NASA, the US military, and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson (foreground) and his crew are floating in zero gravity on the VSS Unity spacecraft during the Unity 22 spaceflight in orbit on July 11, 2021. (Image credit: Virgin Galactic)

Participants eligible for the new contest must meet various conditions on the Omaze website. The main conditions include being 18 years of age or older, coming from a global jurisdiction where participation is not prohibited, and providing evidence of coronavirus vaccination.

Recognizing that space flight is inherently dangerous, participants refer to contest participants as “all liability, loss, damage, or expense arising out of or related to participation in, or acceptance, use, or misuse of the experience. Must be released from. Prizes. “

From now until August 31, all funds raised will be sent to a non-profit Space for Humanity organization seeking to democratize access to space. His advisors are Andrew Aldrin, director of the Aldrin Space Institute at the Florida Institute of Technology and son of Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, and best known as a senior researcher on the New Horizons mission to Pluto and elsewhere. Includes the scientist Alan Stern. Kuiper belt destination.

Since its founding in 2004, Virgin Galactic has been aiming to bring tourists into space, with space seats each selling for $ 250,000 each. Branson’s today’s orbital spaceflight, and the planned July 20 excursion of fellow billionaires and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, is a clear competition between the two companies for the attention of deep-pocket customers. Along with, it prompted some public debate on how to increase tourist access to space among those who cannot afford such a large sum.

That said, so far, the choice of lucky people of the usual means has been invited to participate in tourism spaceflight. Mercury 13 aviator Wally Funk will fly with Bezos and other passengers on July 20, and two contest winners and childhood cancer survivors will be launched later this year on the SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule. Orbital Inspiration Fly with Jared Isaacman of Billionaire in 4 missions.

Spaceflight company employees have the opportunity to see space, including three Virgin Galactic workers who flew with Branson on Sunday and entities affiliated with Axiom Space to send the first all-private spaceflight to the International Space Station. You may also get. If everything goes according to plan, Crew Dragon 2022.

