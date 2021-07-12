Eight fintech trends that will change banks forever





Over the last decade, fintech companies have used technology, innovative culture, access to data, and advanced analytics to transform the banking ecosystem. The success of individual fintech companies varies widely, but solutions impact payment, infrastructure, distribution, access to financial services, and sustainability components.

Initially, many of these fintech solutions were seen as a competitive threat to traditional banking providers. Many of the largest and fastest growing fintech companies (and big tech platforms) continue to directly influence the business models of legacy banks and co-operatives, but faster for consumer-desired digital solutions. There is a growing tendency to work with fintech providers for deployment. business.

The pandemic has dramatically increased consumers’ willingness to try new digital financial services, accelerating the speed of innovation within the banking industry. Due to the loss of access to branches, both traditional and non-traditional financial services providers needed to meet the need for fast, seamless solutions that facilitate banking operations. Almost immediately, the legacy back office process had to be rethought to support a solution that replicates the solution already provided by the fintech provider.

Given the pace of this change, it is important to recognize some of the key themes affecting the banking industry. By understanding where the highest levels of activity occur in the fintech market, banks and credit unions can set short-term and medium-term priorities. The speed of innovation is at the heart of the transformation of digital banking, not whether change will occur, but which change is the greatest threat (and opportunity) to existing business models.

The following major digital transformation themes are neither prioritized nor exhaustive in nature. Most of these trends have a direct impact on the delivery of retail banking products and services. Once the strategic planning process is undertaken, all these trends (and other trends) need to be taken into account, and their urgency increases as consumer and business banking behavior continues to change. (See Credit Suisse’s research for additional trends and many more details on these themes.)

1. Faster omni-channel payment

Innovation was more important than payments in any area of ​​banking. Consumers expect to be able to execute transactions at the push of a button on their mobile device, making payments faster, more secure and integrated into every part of our lives.

Payment conversions vary by region, but the trend towards faster (same day or real time) is universal. According to Credit Suisse, “Faster payments make payments to individuals faster, give businesses more control over their working capital, eliminate batch processing systems within financial institutions, and correspondent banks. It could revolutionize the system. “

As the pandemic closed traditional face-to-face retail commerce, it became important to be able to support the transaction in a non-contact manner. Using data and analytics to drive digital media campaigns and enhance your customer journey plays a key role. Most companies are looking for financial service providers to help create value-added omni-channel solutions.

2. New payment innovation

Not only is the speed of payments affected, but the speed of payment innovation is also increasing. Solutions such as Buy Now and Pay Later (BNPL) have become popular almost overnight, creating a unique form of real-time point-of-sale finance. This new innovation has forced traditional banks and even competing payment providers to catch up. Most solutions are aimed at short-term deferred payments, but new alternatives are being created for large purchases with long-term installments. As a result, BNPL has affected not only debit issuers, but also credit card and personal loan providers.

As seen in other financial product areas, new payment innovations often emerge faster than regulations to protect consumers. As regulators classify the risks to consumers associated with new solutions, financial institutions have the opportunity to create competing solutions with increased transparency and improved risk / compensation models.

3. Open banking

Open banking has become one of the most important global trends in the banking ecosystem. Born in the UK, this concept raises the bar for entry by alternative financial services providers and increases the potential for innovation by requiring traditional financial institutions to share financial data via APIs. The scope of regulated sharing varies from country to country, but the potential for new products and services inside and outside traditional financial services is immeasurable.

The ability to open the door to unique collaboration and use customer insights into personalized contextual solutions helps developers build solutions with entirely new revenue models that may not rely solely on financial instruments. The door has also opened. Many existing financial services providers are also working with fintech providers to independently build new payment, savings, investment and financial wellness solutions.

4. Investing in technology

If there is one aspect of digital banking transformation that differentiates large banks and new fintech players from regional and smaller legacy providers, it is an investment in modern technology. Investing in technology isn’t the only requirement for success as a digital provider, but it’s certainly an important factor.

Most fintech and big tech providers are built on the latest digital infrastructure, so most traditional financial institutions need to have the greatest impact to compete with these digital native alternatives. The mission is to prioritize the technologies. Most small and medium-sized organizations (and some large banks) have partnered with solution providers such as fintech companies to modernize some of their back offices or quickly build agile digital solutions. The question is whether small and medium-sized financial institutions can remain competitive in such a fast-moving environment.

5. Outsourcing solution

As mentioned earlier, many financial institutions want to work with fintech providers and third-party developers to adapt to change. This offers benefits of tested solutions and implementation speed that were not possible when pursuing in-house solutions. This strategy is also used by fintech companies that want to extend their product offering beyond a single solution or leverage back office technology established by legacy banking organizations.

If you want to build an improved new account opening or digital lending process, or add a new solution to your product mix, work with an organization that has already built a viable solution for other institutions. That is a great option. This allows you to shift your focus to other initiatives that may require more internal resources.

6. Embedded banking and platform

The future of financial services goes beyond historic delivery mechanisms and traditional products and services. The growing use of data and applied analytics has made it possible to incorporate banking services such as payments, deposits and loans into non-financial solutions. As a result, consumers and small businesses are finding that they don’t have to go to traditional providers to meet their financial needs. Add value is usually the use of insights to optimize engagement.

An extension of the concept of embedded financial services is the development of “super apps” that go beyond traditional financial services to drive higher engagement and loyalty while improving the overall customer experience. These marketplace solutions often have hubs centered around deposit services (checks), e-commerce, lending or payments, and generate revenue both inside and outside financial solutions.

7. Professional digital lender

If a legacy banking organization has a single area that is below consumer expectations, it is digital lending. In most cases, the process is slow, paper-based, and hasn’t changed significantly over the last few decades. Borrowing with traditional banks and credit unions can be painful and time consuming when consumers expect all digital engagement to be quick and easy.

The result of this broken process is the emergence of professional lenders who can handle mortgages, car loans, personal loans, student loans and even credit cards much more efficiently than before. This has shifted market share from traditional banks to fintech players focused on experience, the latest technology, marketing insights and low-cost acquisition models, offering large-scale digital loans. It was.

Providing approval in seconds and closing a loan in a fraction of the time avoids physical interaction and creates loyalty. In fact, as traditional checking accounts are becoming less important, the potential for digital lenders to add some ancillary services to shift their “major relationship” should be relevant to legacy bankers.

8. Personalized engagement throughout the customer journey

With a focus on data, analytics and the latest technology, NeoBank / Challenger Bank and other fintech companies will increase continuous engagement throughout the customer journey by providing contextual communications and offers that emphasize personalization of the experience. Is done. As more consumers use digital channels, the ability to reach customers with highly customized social media, digital marketing, and mobile app messaging far exceeds the communications typically provided by traditional banks and credit unions.

This pandemic has increased the need to build personalized engagement similar to that offered by Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook, Netflix, and other digital-first organizations. Legacy relationships (and ultimately foundation accounts) are at risk as consumers become more motivated to use multiple financial services providers and fintech providers become more and more proficient in digital marketing. It has been.

Prioritize for the future

Tens of thousands of fintech organizations on the market provide a great starting point for analyzing and discussing potential paths to future growth. By looking at key market trends and building innovative and competitive solutions or defending the current lawn, legacy banks and co-operatives prioritize where they are most likely to succeed in the future. is needed.

Organizations may build solutions in-house, or they may partner with fintech companies or solution providers to meet customer needs. No matter which path you choose, speed of implementation is important.

M & A activities are expected to escalate both within the banking industry and between fintech companies as organizations seek scalability and financial viability. The Credit Suisse report states: “Given the fragmented nature of the market and the economies of scale that exist in almost every sub-industry within FinTech, integration seems likely, but some assessments will curb activity in the short term. May be a public company’s willingness to make a temporary dilute acquisition. “

