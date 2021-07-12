FIFA 22 releases gameplay trailer and cover star on release date





With the announcement of FIFA 22, we will leverage new HyperMotion technology to deliver faster, more fluid and responsive gameplay and animation.

EA’s latest football simulator, FIFA 22, has been officially announced. The company seems to be leveraging new technologies in games of the current generation, unleashing many new possibilities for football franchises. While FIFA 22 is unlikely to be a major franchise leap, EA seems to be using new hardware to do more in the series and continue to refine gameplay.

FIFA has already had quite a bit of news this year prior to this announcement. The EA noticed that it was in the deep sea after publishers were alleged to actively push the FIFA loot box to players. The company denied these claims, but many still question whether the series handles its monetization in a truly ethical way, regardless of how aggressively it is being promoted. Is raising. Nonetheless, this bad press did not stop Fifa from fully returning later this year.

FIFA 22 has been released by EA (viaIGN) and there is no live gameplay in the first trailer, but EA Play may see more later this month. On the Xbox Series X / S, PS5, and Google Stadia, the game leverages EA’s new HyperMotion technology and unique machine learning to “provide the most realistic, fluid, and responsive football experience.” FIFA 22 will be released on October 1, 2021 with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kirian Mbop as a cover athlete.

Not only does EA Sports continue to improve on already well-known franchises like FIFA, but it’s expanding with new franchises, so it looks like it’s preparing for the resurgence of major sports games. EA has invested in a small number of developers to add a new annual sports franchise and bring back the old. With F1, College Football, and a new baseball franchise underway, EA aims to be one of the most valuable sports game publishers in the world.

It’s not yet clear if FIFA 22 will fundamentally shake the franchise, but it’s likely to be another entry to take a small step towards improving the series. It’s unclear if the new animations provided by HyperMotion technology will really make the game more responsive, but it’s still exciting for franchise fans looking for the most immersive sports gaming experience. EA has a lot of valuable tech to take advantage of, as shown in the stolen source code of FIFA 21, which could be a flashy tech showcase on the new console. It’s unclear if some of this technology will appear in other franchises or will be dedicated to FIFA 22, but it could help inform these other upcoming sports games at a technical level.

