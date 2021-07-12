Tech startups help quantify the climate risk of assets





A team of economists and climate scientists is a San Diego-based technology startup that enables asset managers, banks, insurers and financial regulators to calculate, assess and manage the financial risks of real assets related to climate change. I started a company.

FutureProof Technologies Inc. was launched with $ 3 million in funding led by venture capital firms Innovation Endeavours LLC, MS & AD Ventures Inc. and Blackhorn Ventures, and uses artificial intelligence to transform climate change.

Alisa Valderrama, CEO and co-founder of FutureProof, based in San Diego, said: “AI can be used to predict climate-related losses in dollars and cents. Under different climate models, we can predict damage to physical assets. In a telephone interview.” We are trying to help you operate climate risk data in the same way as any other risk data. “

Valderrama, a former senior policy analyst at Natural Resources Defense Council Inc., a nonprofit organization, found FutureProof’s inspiration to be difficult to learn about climate risks as she and her husband are buying a home. He said he was born when he was born. Associated with the property. When referring to this conundrum to Ashby Monk, FutureProof co-founder, executive and research director at Stanford University’s Global Project Center, he’s not just a headache for homebuyers, he’s good at institutional investors.

“Our hope is that this will help price climate change, quantify climate risk, and help institutional investors build a more resilient portfolio,” Monk said in the same interview. .. FutureProof’s projections cover multiple climate scenarios from now to 2100.

Subscriber-based services provide users with the amount of current and future climate-related damage to their physical structure and the potential for climate-related mortgage defaults and default losses, as well as more than 50,000 people. The general public and private companies.

