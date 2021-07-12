Amazon Prime Day 2021: Trading, Offers and Sales Start July 26th





Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here and the e-commerce giant is offering many discounts to Indian consumers.

Prime Day is a two-day event on July 26th and July 27th. The prime event was held in India, and Amazon has been selling in India for the fifth year.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 offers numerous offers and discounts in several categories. The sale begins on July 26th at 12:00 AM India Standard Time and ends on July 27th.

Amazon users will be able to access discounts through Amazon’s official website and mobile app. Amazon will also launch 300 new products during the event.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale

According to Zee News, Prime Day events focus primarily on smartphones, appliances, TVs, cosmetology items, apparel and daily necessities.

Akshay Sahi, director of the Prime and Delivery Experience, said the event can bring great joy to consumers, sellers, and company partners.

Amazon Prime Day started in India in 2016 and since then the event has provided consumers with a special shopping and entertainment experience.

Amazon Prime Day Sale Deals

Amazon aims to promote products from many Indian SMEs. According to Public World, the e-commerce giant will offer a 10% cashback of up to $ 2 or Rs 150 from July 8th to July 24th.

Amazon also offers up to 40% discount on accessories and smartphones, up to 60% discount on electronics, up to 65% discount on appliances and TVs, 70% discount on kitchen appliances and up to 80% discount on apparel from 20%. To do. 60% discount on daily necessities, 50% discount on Fire TV, Echo and Kindle.

Amazon also offers up to 70% discount on Amazon brands, up to 70% discount on toys, books and games, and up to 50% discount on Amazon Pantry items and Amazon Fresh.

In addition, more than 300 products from top brands such as Samsung, Intel, OnePlus, Noise, IFB, Boat and LG will be available during the event.

Discounts from top brands

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S will be discounted on the day of the event. Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max are also available at a discounted rate.

Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9 Power are also discounted. Meanwhile, according to Business Today, the Mi 11X 5G and Mi 10i 5G have not yet been confirmed, but are rumored to be available at the event.

Samsung is also said to release discounted products on Amazon Prime Day 2021. Products include Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31. Both the Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M12 are listed in the “Crazy Deal” section.

The Galaxy M11, Galaxy M42 5G and Galaxy Note 20 will also be available during the event.

Discounted rates apply to Apple iPhones. The price of iPhone 11 will be less than $ 600 or Rs 50,000 on the day of the event.

It is rumored that the iPhone 12 Pro will also be available at a discounted price. Other iPhones will also be available at a lower price.

Other smartphones that are said to be available during the event are the iQoo Z3, Oppo A74, iQoo 7 Legend and Techno Spark 7T.

