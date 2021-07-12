231 more COVID cases across the state | News, Sports, Work





The Ohio Department of Health reported 231 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Sunday, for a total of 1,114,267 cases since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday, 60,924 people were hospitalized, an increase of 10 people, and in Ohio, 8,357 people were admitted to the intensive care unit, an increase of 2 people.

The number of Ohio residents who started the vaccination process increased by 3,573 in 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,626,500, or 48.13 percent of the population. The percentage is 46.78 in Mahoning County, 44.47 in Trumbull County, and 37.64 in Columbiana County.

The number of Ohio people who completed the vaccination process increased by 5,260 on Sunday, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated Ohio people to 5,267,664, or 45.06 percent of the population. The percentage is 43.38 in Mahoning County, 40.88 in Tumble and 35.52 in Colombia.

ODH reported 14 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 20,380. The state updates the total number of deaths, usually twice a week, only after the death certificate has been processed.

In Trumbull County, three new cases have increased to a total of 16,623. Mahoning was 22,466 on Sunday, an increase of 5 from the previous day.

Two new cases of the virus have been reported in Columbiana County, for a total of 9,060.

Deaths were updated on Friday, remaining 486 in Trumbull County, 611 in Mahoning County, and 235 in Columbiana County. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported 20,380 deaths.

Mahoning County ranks 11th in the number of cases among the 88 counties in the state. Trumbull County is 17th and Colombina is 27th.

Franklin County is the first in the state with 129,439 cases, followed by Kaiyahoga County with 116,308 cases. Only two counties in Ohio had more than 100,000 cases. Vinton County has the lowest total number of cases at 865 and is the only county to reach less than 1,000 according to ODH.

[email protected]

Today’s latest news in your inbox, etc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vindy.com/news/local-news/2021/07/statewide-covid-cases-increase-by-231/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos