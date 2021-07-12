“Welcome to the dawn of a new space age,” says Richard Branson after the flight of Virgin Galactic.





Spaceport America, New Mexico Virgin Galactic’s newly built astronauts have surpassed excitement after the company’s first fully crew spaceflight journey into space.

Today (July 11), Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson joins crew members Sirisha Bandra and Colin Bennett after successfully launching and landing the company’s Unity 22 suborbital mission. Wings have been won. Beth Moses, who also boarded the aircraft, had already acquired astronaut status in his previous flight. After returning to Earth, the entire crew shared excitement, flipped a bottle of champagne, and Branson lifted Pandora on his shoulders.

“It was just magic,” Branson said at a post-flight ceremony, Virgin Galactic’s fourth rocket-propelled space flight. “I still feel like I’m in space,” he added later at a post-launch press conference.

“Welcome to the dawn of a new space era,” he added.

Related: Virgin Galactic Launches Richard Branson into Space on First Full Crew Flight Details: What You Need to Know About Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo Unity 22 Launch

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson (right) and the Unity 22 crew will celebrate the successful suborbital flight in Spaceport America, New Mexico, after landing on July 11, 2021. Branson’s crew is: All Virgin Galactic employees. (Image credit: Virgin Galactic)

“Everyone went to space!” Branson cheered at a post-flight press conference. “When a lifelong dream comes true, it’s very thrilling.”

“Like most kids, I think I’ve dreamed of this moment since I was a kid. To be honest, I’m not ready to look at the Earth from space. There’s this wonderful Earth,” Branson said. He talked about flying. “I’m just incorporating it all. It’s just unrealistic.”

“I used to be a kid with a dream of looking up at the stars, but now I’m an adult looking back at our beautiful planet on a spaceship,” Branson said at a news conference. You can, “he added in a comment directed to a group of children at the event.

Branson tweeted his image taken during the mission with this feeling later in the day.

Related: How Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo Works (Infographic)

I used to be a kid with a dream of looking up at the stars. Now I am an adult on a spaceship overlooking our beautiful earth.To the next generation of dreamers: Imagine what you could do if you could do this https://t.co/Wyzj0nOBgX # Unity22 @virgingalacticpic.twitter.com/03EJmKiH8V 2021 July 11

see next

His crew was equally overjoyed at their experience. “I couldn’t be happier anymore,” Pandora said at a press conference. She also shared how happy her parents were in achieving this goal.

“I’ve heard that I’ve wanted to go to space since I was little,” said Pandora. “When I got here, my dad hugged me very strongly. My sunglasses shattered … I couldn’t thank them any more for their support.”

In addition to being exciting for the crew, the mission went very well technically, according to Mike Moses, president of Virgin Galactic’s Space Mission and Safety.

“Everything looked perfect in real time. We looked at the data. We had a quick engineering walkaround,” Moses said at a press conference. “Usually we bring it to the hangar, but a quick walkaround on the ramp [was] it is perfect. The ship looks pristine without any problems. “

As part of this test flight, the crew was tasked with assessing multiple aspects of the mission experience, including comfort, research, customer service, and more.

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson (foreground) and his crew are floating in zero gravity on the VSS Unity spacecraft during the Unity 22 spaceflight in orbit on July 11, 2021. (Image credit: Virgin Galactic)

“I was very honored to test the customer experience,” Branson said. “Initially, I thought testing the customer experience was a bit of an excuse for my success. [the mission]”He said, but he added that he came to see how important it really was.

The Virgin Galactic flight arrived within two weeks when Blue Origin’s New Shepard vehicle was set up for an in-orbit test flight of the crew with founder Jeff Bezos on board. This caused the problem of “competition” among the 2 billion founders to go to space before others. But Branson had previously dispelled those rumors and continued to do so after this flight.

“It wasn’t really a race,” he said. “I’m happy that everything went great and I hope Jeff is at his best and people will go with him during the flight.”

Branson added that in the spirit of support among private spaceflight companies, SpaceX founder Elon Musk appeared to show his support.

“It was great to find Eron in the kitchen at 3 o’clock this morning and fulfill our best wishes. I was already sleeping, but he wasn’t sleeping yet,” he said. Said. “I’m very happy he’s here to cheer us up,” Branson added, adding that Bezos also sent a “goodwill message.”

Send an email to Chelsea Gohd to [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @ chelsea_gohd. Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom and Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.space.com/virgin-galactic-richard-branson-unity-22-launch-reaction The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos