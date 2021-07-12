Mi 11 Lite 5Gs camera works with Google Pixel 4a with DxOMark score and is the best in price segment





The Xiaomis Mi 11 Lite seems to be one of the best camera smartphones in the mid-premium pricing segment. Or at least the new DxOMark score suggests.

Xiaomi has released only the 4G variant of Mi11 Lite in India.

The Xiaomis Mi 11 Lite seems to be one of the best camera smartphones in the mid-premium pricing segment. Or at least the new DxOMark score suggests. The recently launched Mi 11 Lite has scored a total of 111 and is affiliated with Google Pixel 4a. Both of these smartphones are at the top of the advanced pricing segment. It’s worth mentioning here that the score is given to the 5G variant of the Mi 11 Lite, which has not yet been launched in India.

The 5G variant of the Mi 11 Lite is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780 processor and costs € 399 on the global market. Xiaomi just launched the 4G variant in India and had a very aggressive pricing of Rs 21,999. It was said that the 5G variant of the phone would be released later if demand recovered.

The Mi 11 Lite is in the middle of the DxOMark chart, with Xiaomi’s own flagship Mi 11 Ultra at the top. DxOMark testing has shown that the Mi 11 Lite excels in video performance due to its excellent color rendering and effective image stabilization. It has excellent color reproducibility and got a high score even for still images. The camera was able to control the noise, but autofocus could have been better.

Testing with DxOMark further found that the Mi 11 Lite 5G wasn’t particularly good at making night shots or retaining details when zooming in on a subject.

please remember. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, the 5G variant has a 20-megapixel lens on the front, and the 4G variant has a 16-megapixel lens.

I tested both Mi 11 Lite and Google Pixel 4a. The Mi 11 Lites camera performs very well in this price range. As pointed out in a review of India Today Techs on Mi 11 Lite, the image from the main camera is crisp, with plenty of lighting, skin tones are well controlled, and in most cases the colors are very close to nature. became. The same applies to ultra-wide shoots. Most images are impressive and only begin to lose detail when zoomed in.

Selfie photos are sharp, skin tones remain natural, have little smoothness, and have many features to choose from.

Despite all this, I didn’t think the Mi 11 Lite was as good as the Google Pixel 4a. In fact, the Pixel 4a is probably one of the best smartphones when it comes to camera performance, regardless of price. Still, the numbers suggest that this is not the case. This shows that Xiaomi is working to improve the camera performance of the device and close the gap with other devices. Please let us know your thoughts in the comments.

