Xbox Series X Restock News: Microsoft Consoles Much Easier to Find





The Xbox Series X replenishment tracker seems to be far superior to its competitors in finding real console inventory.

TechRadar reports that given that the previous Series X replenishment lasted much longer than before, we are confident that future replenishments will be much better than expected. However, according to the report, for now, the most likely pick-up for the Xbox Series X console is to follow Twitter tracker Matt Swider.

U can’t tip me … 1. If successful, tell a friend (helped 55,000 people) 2. Find Black Friday deals 3. Subsubmit my newsletter: https: //t.co/YIyvHI9A6t4. Follow my IG: https: //t.co/auvqh7cnfy5. Sub my YouTube https://t.co/8AjmzvVA1C

— Matt Swider (PS5 / Xbox / GPU Restock Tracking) (@ mattswider) July 3, 2021

Swider tracking also allows people to receive notifications. Notifications aren’t instant, but they’re always better than nothing in this era. He follows major stores such as GameStop, Target, Best Buy and Walmart, where Xbox Series X restocks are the most reliable.

If you’ve been working hard to find the next generation console, you’ll find even more luck on the side of Microsoft’s pond. That’s because the PS5 replenishment is still too elusive comfort. The console lasted much longer on the shelves of some stores, even though it sold out much faster than what is normally thought. Here are some examples:

June 24th and 29th: Best Buy inventory lasted for a few minutes. July 1: Wal-Mart’s inventory has been on for some time, and it seems that it has always landed on Thursday. In the UK, Costco had a Series X bundle that included an expensive SSD that went on in its entirety. weekend.

Apart from these major retailers, the large-scale restocking of the Xbox Series X is also taking place at Amazon’s Antonline and directly at Microsoft, Gaming Intel reports. Please pay attention to them as well. However, if you’re not a recognized retailer, beware of those who sell consoles at prices that are much lower than the current average retail price.

Read also: The Xbox Series X Replenishment Drought is finally over-this is the updated tracker for the last replenishment date and next destination

Is the Xbox Series X restocking going wrong?Here are some options

Currently, there aren’t many good options for buying Microsoft’s next-generation consoles. If you want one to be faster, the most direct choice is to buy from a local reseller. However, this is not yet recommended.

(Photo: Phil Barker / Future Publishing via Getty Images) Microsoft Xbox Series X home video game console taken on October 27, 2020.

However, there are some, if not permanent, potential reliable alternatives. Earlier this month, Microsoft released a silly 90’s R & B music video promoting Xbox All Access, a subscription service with a game pass. Get access to the Series X console and Game Pass Ultimate for a monthly fee of $ 34.99 for 24 months. Given the current situation, that’s not a bad thing.

And if you think it’s a little expensive to pay $ 35 a month for two years, there’s a cheaper one. Get the Series S and Game Pass Ultimate for $ 24.99. The cheapest will give you the last generation of the Xbox One S, so maybe you can avoid it and steer.

Microsoft is serious about achieving its goal of reaching as many people as possible with the Xbox platform.

