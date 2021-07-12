Retail Technology Space During Coronavirus Pandemic — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





imageHOLDERS has announced the first gesture-controlled touchless kiosk in response to Covid’s pandemic.

According to an EY survey, UK consumers are significantly more interested in sustainable products.

The company surveyed 1,000 people and found that 28% increased their purchases of sustainable products during the coronavirus outbreak, and made a third plan to do this after the pandemic.

However, there are barriers that prevent consumers from making more sustainable purchases, such as high prices, confusion about product quality, and lack of confidence in green credentials.

Online electronics retailer AO has partnered with Tech Returners to bring several employees to the technology department, including data engineers and software developers.

TechReturners’ Return To Tech program is aimed at anyone looking to return to the industry after a career break.

The Item Rental Marketplace FatLlama launches a new enterprise platform that allows retail partners such as John Lewis and Sofology to rent products to their customers.

During the eight-week trial, Fat Llama Enterprise allowed John Lewis to sell out his entire rental inventory in the first 48 hours. The partnership allowed customers to rent bedside tables, beds, shelf units, cabinets and more.

Meanwhile, in partnership with Sofology, the Loop initiative allows customers to rent new Virtue sofas, armchairs and footstools.

According to an RBR survey, 2020 was a record year for investment in self-checkout technology, with shipments increasing by 25% worldwide.

The Covid-19 pandemic helped further accelerate retailers’ investment in this area and reduce the close interaction between customers and clerk.

