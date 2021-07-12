YouTube Shorts arrives in Ireland when Google bids to attract TikTok creators





Google has added a beta version of YouTube Shorts, a new short video tab, to apps across Ireland and Europe. This update will be available to all users in the next two days.

Within a minute, all existing and future YouTube videos in portrait format will be available through Shorts, which YouTube first launched in India in 2020.

The shorts are in the YouTube app, but effectively separate up to 60 seconds of video from YouTube’s long format content. It’s common for Google to bid to appeal to young mobile video creators flocking to the popular ByteDance-owned app TikTok.

The launch of Shorts, now available in more than 100 countries, follows Facebook-owned Instagram attempts to lure TikTok viewers into the platform via the video tab Reels.

Shorts products include a set of creation tools that are popular in other apps, such as a multi-segment camera that makes multiple clips powerful together and the ability to record in sync with music.

Users can sample audio from videos across YouTube, including a rich music library, as well as other shorts. Also, creators of long-form content can opt out if other users don’t want to remix their videos.

Barriers to creation

Todd Sherman, Global Product Manager for YouTube Shorts, wants to lower the barriers to creation. As part of that, we are providing high quality input because we are much more likely to get high quality output.

I suspected that both creators and viewers would have given us feedback that they would like to see short videos separate from long videos. It doesn’t make sense to have a 15 second long series of videos and a 15 minute video feed. He said we certainly believe that too.

Both YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels allow up to 1 minute of video, but TikTok recently announced that it will triple the maximum length of video in the app to 3 minutes.

