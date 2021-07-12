Macron rallying Europe to build 100 tech giants over 100 billion





French President Emmanuel Macron is rallying the EU to produce $ 100 billion worth of 10 tech giants over the next decade, based on a new analysis by Scale-up Europe, a joint initiative partnering with Roland Berger. I will.

Scale-up Europe aims to put the EU on the map of the world’s technological entrepreneurship by building a technology- and innovation-friendly atmosphere on the continent that could rival those in China and the United States. The initiative was launched by Macron in December 2020 and currently has more than 170 members across technology founders, experts, corporate CEOs and government officials.

Many stakeholders, including Roland Berger, La French Tech, European Startup Network, and Sifted, have published a concrete roadmap for scaling up to reach their goals. According to experts, creating a global technology major raised in Europe must be the North Star that determines the digital policy.

Over the last decade, Europe has prospered, grown rapidly, built a resilient startup ecosystem, raised six times the investment of 2010 in 2020, and scaled globally, including more than 70 unicorns. It says it’s new, creating ups and creating more than 2 million jobs. report.

We are confident that Europe will reach the next level in the future, and have set the continent with the ambition to be home to 10 technology companies, each worth over 100 billion, by 2030.

Macron has endorsed this ambition and 21 recommendations made by experts on key themes such as investment, talent development, deep tech capabilities, startup-company collaboration and surveillance.

The specific measures proposed will include more funding for the venture capitalist’s asset class. The status of a technical worker for European talent with cross-border applicability. A quick technical visa for global talent. Development of startup culture; new regulatory and patent framework to promote deep innovation. Tax deduction for investing in tech startups. And the launch of a European technology mission to coordinate all these efforts.

With these tools in hand, researchers are confident that Europe can cover the major weaknesses of the current innovation ecosystem. Many European governments have launched their own digital initiatives to secure a regulatory framework for high-growth environments to support things.

Read reports that take Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Alibaba, Tencent, and more as examples, and you’re ready to evolve into a bigger, collaborative data-driven strategy that European companies need to move the process forward. Expectations are rising. A high-tech giant that must be replicated on the continent.

