I read most of RTIH’s retail technology articles last week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

Tony Hoggett has resigned from Tesco’s Chief Strategy Officer and Innovation Officer and heads Amazon’s International Stores division.

He will move to Amazon headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and will become senior vice president of physical stores in January 2022.

FinTech Unicorn Klarna Snaps Social Shopping Venture HERO

Buy now and pay later Big hitter Klarna has acquired the social shopping platform HERO. The terms and conditions of the transaction have not been disclosed.

In a press release, Klarna introduced HERO to 250,000 retail partners, allowing in-store teams to instantly become content creators, providing reviews, real-time advice, and richer, more engaging, and informative content about their products. It says it will bring things. In-store shopping to an online experience for consumers.

Carrefour Announces Fortnite and Pickup Partnership

Carrefour launched a healthy map at Fortnite. This allows players to heal themselves and gain more energy by eating fruits, vegetables and fish.

This puts them in the eco-friendly future Carrefour store. Supermarkets with electric charging stations, biomethane-powered trucks, responsible fishing grounds, organic fruit and fresh vegetable fields, and farms that respect animal welfare.

Meanwhile, Carrefour has announced that it will deploy more than 400 automated parcel lockers throughout France in partnership with Pickup, a subsidiary of the La Poste Group.

Customers will be able to find these in three Carrefour store formats (hypermarket, market store and convenience store) starting in September.

PayPoint has invested 6.6 million in Snappy Group

PayPoint has announced 6.6 million investments in Snappy Group’s home delivery business.

The transaction will allow PayPoint to acquire a stake in a Dundee-based company, and Nick Wiles, CEO of PayPoint Groups, will become a board member of Snappy Group, which consists of two businesses, Snappy Shopper and Hungrrr.

This was after Justin King, former CEO of Sainsburys, acquired a significant stake in the company and joined the board following the start of a series A round.

Tesco chooses High Holborn London store for autonomous retail push

Tesco is preparing to roll out a Trigo-powered version of the Amazons Just Walk Out product in the second location in the UK.

The Easyout solution leverages AI and computer vision technology to help shoppers go to stores, check in with QR codes, select items to buy and leave without the hassle of troublesome checkouts. Make it possible.

Ocado Group signs online contract with Spanish retailer Alcampo

Ocado Solutions has partnered with Auchan Retail-owned Spanish grocery store Alcampo to develop the latter online business using the Ocado Smart Platform (OSP).

The pair will initially build a Customer Fulfillment Center (CFC) to serve the Madrid region from 2024, with additional CFCs to be announced in the future.

Alcampo also leverages Ocados In-Store Fulfillment (ISF) software across large supermarkets across the country to enable more efficient picking from stores.

10 retail technology investments that should be on your radar

These companies are leading the way in delivering customer experiences that leverage innovative retail systems such as Carrefour, Tesco, X5 Group and Casino Group.

In the Covid-19 epidemic, retailers are investing heavily in self-checkout technology

According to an RBR survey, 2020 was a record year for investment in self-checkout technology, with shipments increasing by 25% worldwide.

The Covid-19 pandemic has allowed retailers to further accelerate spending in this area and reduce close interactions between customers and clerk.

Casino Group signs technical contract with Accenture and Google Cloud

Casino Group announces Digital Strategy Acceleration Partnership with Accenture and Google Cloud.

The goal here is to enhance the retailer’s customer experience and operational capabilities through the development and implementation of data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning-based solutions.

We also aim to support B2B activities, especially the growth of the Group’s retail media asset, Relevan C, with technical and commercial backing from our partners.

DPD and ENSO test eco-friendly electric vehicle tires

Delivery company DPD, in collaboration with ENSO, has conducted a full-road trial of new tires for commercial EVs designed to reduce air and microplastic pollution.

This is part of Transport for London’s FreightLab Innovation Challenge, encouraging innovation to address London’s air pollution and road congestion due to increased freight traffic in the Greater London area.

