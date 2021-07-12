GreenSat Innovation Labs Signs MoU with Gramin Vikas Trust and India Hub E-Governance to Launch Smart Farmer Producer Organization Initiative





Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The Business Wire India smart FPO model provides farmers with complete end-to-end technical support through GreenSat Innovations and the India Hub app, from information gathering to connecting farmers to financial service providers.

The target project size for 2021-22 is 100 FPO, with 500 FPO planned each year.

GreenSat aims to have farmers on board 50,000 rupees by March 2022.

GreenSat Innovation Lab Pvt. Ltd., a leading agricultural technology company, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the rural welfare organizations Gramin Vikas Trust (GVT) and India Hub e-Governance Pvt. An innovation-led start-up as a technology partner of the Smart FPO (Farmer Producer Organization) initiative.

Under this initiative, the GreenSat Innovation App provides end-to-end support from precision agriculture to banking, market collaboration and innovative crop insurance products. In addition, it provides direct access to the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the latter providing a commodity trading platform for larger FPOs and providing farmers with direct access to the market.

The target project size for the first year (2021-22) is 100 FPO, with 500 FPO planned for each consecutive year. More than 10,000 farmers are already enrolled in the project, with an additional 5,000,000 farmers expected to participate by March 2022.

Talking about the initiative, Deepak Yadav, founder of GreenSat Innovation Labs Pvt. At GreenSat, we have focused on leveraging the power of technology and data to provide farmers with innovative solutions. We believe that technology is a breakthrough that can revolutionize agriculture and remove the bottlenecks that have crippled the sector for decades. This partnership is the result of our determination to provide a complete end-to-end solution that allows farmers to find markets for information, finance, insurance and products. We are pleased that the Gramin Vikas Trust (GVT) has selected us as a partner for this project, which has a proven track record of successfully implementing rural welfare projects. IndiaHub shares our passion for leveraging technology to provide farmers with sustainable solutions. Together, we want to revolutionize agriculture, as we know it, and provide farmers with a single platform for all their requirements. This initiative, co-curated by GreenSat Innovation Labs Pvt Ltd, aims to develop Atmanirbhar Kisan. The smart FPO model provides low-cost, user-friendly technology to address four major challenges facing most farmers today: crop management and collection. Market collaboration for funding, adequate insurance coverage, and sales. These challenges are addressed through two of GreenSats’ innovative technology-based solutions: the concept of precision agriculture services and their faceless agribunker.

Shri Shiv Shanker Singh, Chief Operating Officer of Gramin Vikas Trust, further explained. When GreenSat approached us with a smart FPO initiative, we soon realized that it fits into GVT’s vision of bringing sustainable improvements to the lives of poor and marginalized communities in our countryside. It was. It brings the power of technology to our farmers’ gateways, providing them with important information and at the same time connecting them with coveted financial and market support. This comprehensive support on one platform also helps transform rural communities and empowers people to leverage technology to make a difference in their lives. This app provides users with access to both precision agriculture services and the concept of faceless agribunker. Precision agriculture services provide farmers with important information such as weather forecasts, disease and pest detection, crop growth monitoring, nutrient tracking, irrigation management, and agricultural doctor assistance. The faceless agribunker concept integrates all financial support services in one place, including loans, insurance, sales, product research and access to NCDEX.

Shekhar Tyagi, Operations Director of IndiaHub E-Governance Pvt, details the initiative. Ltd. has also seen the power of data and technology in the enterprise sector. No business decision is made today without careful analysis of all available data. The Smart FPO Initiative brings these key tools to the agricultural sector to provide farmers with important support in everything from crop management to commodity trading. With all the data you need at your fingertips, you can make informed decisions in areas such as financing and connecting to the nearest market. It also helps avoid the pitfalls that have plagued the sector, such as lack of insurance and poor market connectivity. The project will initially be sold in Hariyana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Megaraya, Mizoram and Arnachar. .. And Nagaland.

About GreenSat Innovation Labs Pvt Co., Ltd.

GreenSat Innovation Lab Pvt. Ltd. is a satellite imagery data analysis company that addresses the precision agriculture and risk mitigation needs of Indian farmers. India’s only agricultural technology company has an integrated approach and is designed to assist farmers from the pre-sowing stage until the crop is sold. This app provides farmers with real-time information about weather, soil, moisture, pest and crop diseases, and solutions. This platform bridges the gap by bringing banks, insurers, purchasing entities, and most importantly, farmers into one platform.

About Gramin Vikas Trust The Gramin Vikas Trust (GVT) is a non-profit organization, promoted and supported by KRIBUCO since 1999, and is dedicated to revitalizing marginalized rural and urban communities, especially farmers, in more than 22 states. We are continuing our efforts. The tribal population, including women, acts as a catalyst that enables socially and economically disadvantaged rural and urban communities to improve their lives on a sustainable basis.

About IndiaHub E-Governance Pvt Co., Ltd.

IndiaHub is a commercial social development organization founded and promoted by IIT’s senior technology experts, leveraging a new era of technology and government schemes for social development and livelihood projects. IndiaHub offers professional services and solutions in a variety of areas such as agriculture, infrastructure, health and hygiene, and educational PWRPWR.

