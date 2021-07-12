Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins “Energy Tech Innovator” Award at WE3 Summit





Vancouver, British Columbia / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. (“Zinc8” or “Company”) (CSE: ZAIR) (OTC PINK: ZAIRF) (FSE: 0E9) was nominated by the New York Power Authority (NYPA), Zinc8 Energy Solutions and its Zinc-air energy storage system technology, WE3 Selected as “Energy Tech Innovator” at the summit.

The WE3 Summit focuses on connecting global ideological leaders who are embracing change and striking the future of water energy. This award is related to the WE3 CleanTech Innovation Series. This series connects utilities, philanthropists, regulators, and innovators who are leading a new era of sustainability that enables global access to clean water and energy.

“This is another important confirmation of Zinc8’s unique energy storage technology, in providing long-term, low-cost energy storage that allows for a higher degree of integration of renewable energy into the grid. It’s a leading role, “said Ron Macdonald, CEO of Zinc8 Energy Solutions.

The WE3 Summit is a collaboration between Texas-based research organization Zpryme and Smart Energy Water. Zpryme is a research-based media and event company focused on three areas: energy, transportation and mobile. The WE3 Summit Committee has selected Zinc8 Energy Solutions for the WE3 Energy Tech Innovator’Award, which announced the signing of host site agreements with Buffalo University, State University of New York, and New York Electric Power on April 8, 2021. Authority. April 8th Press Release-See Press Release.

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.about

Zinc8 has formed an experienced team to carry out the development and commercialization of reliable, low-cost zinc-air batteries. This mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency benefits. Zinc8 strives to meet the growing need for safe and reliable electricity.

To watch a short video outlining Zinc8’s technology, visit https://zinc8energy.com.

Details of Zinc8 Energy Storage System (ESS)

The Zinc8 ESS is a modular energy storage system designed to deliver power in the range of 20kW to 50MW and provide capacity for storage periods of 8 hours or more. Due to the benefits of rechargeable zinc-air battery technology, the system can be configured to support a wide range of long-term applications for microgrids and utilities. Since the energy storage capacity of the system is determined solely by the size of the zinc storage tank, there are highly cost-effective and scalable alternatives to the fixed power / energy ratio of lithium-ion batteries.

Technology

Zinc8 ESS is based on our own patented zinc-air battery technology. Energy is stored in the form of zinc particles that are the same size as sand particles. When the system is powering, the zinc particles combine with oxygen drawn from the surrounding air. When the system is recharged, zinc particles are regenerated and oxygen is returned to the surrounding air.

application

The flexibility of the Zinc8 ESS allows you to serve a wide range of applications. A typical example is:

Smoothing energy from renewable energy sources such as wind and solar

Commercial / industrial backup to replace diesel generators

On-demand power for industrial and grid scale, peak shaving and standby reserve

Grid-scale services such as grid congestion relief, transmission / distribution upgrade deferral, energy and arbitrage, and renewable energy penetration.

Architecture

The Zinc8 ESS is designed according to a modular architecture that allows you to create different system configurations from a small number of common subsystems. Each subsystem implements a single element of technology.

Zinc Regeneration Subsystem (ZRS) provides recharging capability

Fuel Storage Subsystem (FSS) provides energy storage function

Power Generation Subsystem (PGS) Provides Discharge Function

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

All statements and disclosures other than historical facts that address activities, events, results, results, or developments that Zinc8 Storage may or expect to occur in the future (in whole or in part) It should be considered as a forward-looking statement. ..

The forward-looking statement in this press release includes the ability to develop and commercialize reliable, low-cost zinc-air batteries. Our high-capacity storage systems offer both environmental and efficiency benefits. And we can help meet the needs of safe and reliable power. Zinc8 Energy Solutions believes that the key factors, expectations, and assumptions reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time, but these factors, expectations, and assumptions have been proven to be correct. There is no guarantee. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release do not guarantee future performance. Such forward-looking statements may contain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and actual consequences or events may differ materially from those expected in such forward-looking statements. Factors are included. Our technology does not work as expected or at all. Our technology has proven to be too expensive to implement widely. You do not adapt our products because they are too complex, costly or do not fit into your current products or plans. Competitors may offer better or cheaper solutions for battery storage. General economic, market and business conditions. Costs and increased costs. Unable to retain qualified employees; our patents may not provide protection as expected and may infringe the patents of others. If the planned private placement is complete, or if we cannot raise all the funds we are trying to raise. And other specific risks detailed from time to time in the Zinc8 Energy Solution public disclosure document. A copy of it is available in our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The reader is careful not to overly rely on these forward-looking statements as the list of factors mentioned above is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release have been prepared as of today and we may publicly update or future as a result of new information, future events, etc., unless necessary. We undertake no obligation to revise any forward-looking statement. According to applicable securities law.

Neither CSE nor Market Regulator (the term is defined in CSE’s policy) is responsible for the validity or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. Mark Baggio Incite Capital Markets Kristian Schneck / Eric NegraeffPh: 604.493.2004 Email: [email protected]

Source: Zinc8 Energy Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com: https: //www.accesswire.com/655015/Zinc8-Energy-Solutions-Wins-Energy-Tech-Innovator-Award-at-WE3-Summit

