Singapore’s IMDA Chief on the Next Wave of Development





Singapore According to Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority, the next wave of technological development will occur in Asia, where the digital economy is showing strong growth despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Approximately 40 million people in six Southeast Asian countries went online for the first time last year, according to commonly quoted industry reports from Google, Temasek Holdings and Bain & Company. In Southeast Asia, there are prominent companies such as Sea Group, which operates the e-commerce site Shopee, Lazada, which is owned by Alibaba, and ride-hailing service giants Grab and GoTo, which have expanded into other areas such as ride-hailing services and financial services, and online classification. .. Business carousel.

India and China, on the other hand, have two of the world’s largest and fastest growing Internet populations, making them favorable markets for large technology companies and small start-ups. As a result, the region is growing a vibrant technology sector.

IMDA CEO Lou Chuen Hong told CNBC’s Squawbox Asia on Monday prior to the Asia Tech x Singapore Summit. IMDA is Singapore’s regulator of the information, telecommunications and media sectors.

To take advantage of that opportunity, he explained that Singapore needs to ensure that it is always at the forefront of research and technology. IMDA CEO needs to make sure that city-states need to invest, companies are adopting digital technology quickly, and are fully skilled enough to drive change. You need to make sure that it exists in.

Technology cannot be seen alone, and the government is responsible for exploring the crossroads of business, society and technology, said Liu, who is also a member of the Personal Information Protection Commission, which enforces Singapore’s personal data protection law. ..

Skyline in Central Business District from Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Rollin Ishak | Bloomberg | Getty Images

When it comes to data privacy, Singapore aims to be an “innovative regulator” that can balance the protection of consumer interests and the ability of businesses to use data to drive innovation. Mr. Liu explained.

“Data is at the heart of the digital economy, and Singapore is trying to take a very practical and practical approach,” he said.

Numerous data breaches and privacy scandals have rocked big tech companies over the years, damaging consumer confidence in these platforms. Regulators around the world are scrutinizing and cracking down on some of these tech companies.

One of the themes of this conference, which will be held from July 13th to 16th, is to rebuild trust in the use of technology.

“In the digital world, the challenge is to be able to scale and reach a huge number of customers around the world at the same time, but ironically, trust hasn’t grown that much. The same traditional method. It’s not an easy challenge. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/12/asia-tech-outlook-singapores-imda-chief-on-next-wave-of-development.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos