Technology and new experience to tackle troubles at t’mall





Shopping centers, which were temporarily closed in most of the pandemics, are reporting rising vacancy rates.

Using the poems of veteran Wordsmith and John Cooper Clarke of La Contour, the lyrics of Trouble at tMall, it can be said that it is a trouble-high, trouble-high case.

More than 12% of units have been empty for more than a year, according to an analysis by the Local Data Company (LDC), a research group that represents the UK Retail Consortium (BRC) trade association.

According to a separate study from BRC and Sensormatic, four-week shopping center footfalls through May 29 were down 41.3% compared to the same period in 2019. Shoppers returned to these locations during the period after a few months of closure, but traffic volume was significantly reduced. Before the pandemic.

Lucy Stainton, Director of Retail and Strategic Partnerships at LDC, said: Shopping centers are particularly exposed to the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, with a low proportion of primarily significant retail and exposure to such declining categories. As fashion, department store, casual dining.

So what happens next? Against the backdrop of ongoing rent and price pressures, Maiden Heads Nicholsons and Elephant & Castle Center in southeast London have recently suffered two casualties, and it seems inevitable that the UK shopping center network will shrink. ..

But what remains is diversifying, and technology is playing a role in evolution.

keep in touch

LDC data show that there are regional differences in overall retail vacancy rates, with cases higher in the northeastern region than in the rest of the UK. However, mega malls in major cities, such as some areas and certain shopping centers, are still booming.

Kate Owin, UK and Italy leasing director at Unibail-Rodamco Westfield, said real estate companies continue to attract major brands despite pandemic uncertainty.

For example, Westfield Stratford City is the first in the UK to welcome Huaweis’ flagship store, and e-gaming caf Wanyoo offers 5,000 square feet of experience-driven food and drink. Westfield London, west of the capital, has added Jim + Coffee and Spa Ceylon.

A five-year contract with the international arc brand Vuse has also recently been agreed at both centers in London.

According to a Westfield consumer survey, one in five people evaluate in-store technology such as augmented reality and try products without touching them, and millennials are more like interactive mirrors than other shoppers. I’m interested in seeing smart in-store technology.

The brand has begun to understand the importance of technology investment to address these insights and has promised to work with the brand to innovate the center and stay in touch with consumer demand, Orwin said. Says.

In September, the launch of Situ Live will be delayed, bringing a whole new brand discovery concept to the Westfield London and UK retail scenes. The team behind Situ Live expects significant growth both in the UK and internationally.

The first venue has six carefully selected arenas: fitness and well-being. Connected Home; Nutrition Kitchen; Entertainment; Home and Mobile Work; And on the Move. Each section provides a variety of brands, product demonstrations, and staff homes that can help consumers learn more about the items on display.

For consumers who want more content, they can access the QR code to access the Situ Live platform. The platform links to various places where you can buy products and materials from other supporting brands.

Warren Richmond, founder and CEO, said brands can pay for a Situ Live subscription to not only appear in the actual retail space, but also receive additional marketing support. He adds that this is more cost effective than losing margins to retailers in the traditional wholesale model.

Retailing is a bit sluggish at this point, according to Richmond. I want to inject excitement as much as possible. Our mission is to inspire and educate millions of millennial shoppers in unique destinations, the world’s most innovative products that fundamentally enable people to lead better lives. Is to do.

He describes the model as editorial rather than traditional retail, driven by brand storytelling. Situ Live builds suggestions based on the latest trends to stay relevant.

While Maserati, Lutron and Facebook are one of the launch partners, Situ Live introduces a combination of new market brands that have not yet gained a retail presence, while other established companies are traditional retailers. Settings can be provided that help foster more direct relationships with consumers than stores.

Regarding QR codes, Richmond acknowledges that the pandemic probably helped consumers prepare for this type of technology. The tracking and tracking of coronaviruses, and the influx of retailers and hospitality companies that use them to order, means that QR codes have become a common part of consumers’ daily lives.

It was luck, not a decision, to use a QR code with SituLive two years ago. My CTO agreed that I needed to educate the general public about the use of QR codes, but then a pandemic occurred, Richmond said. QR code is a basic way of life.

stand out

Kurt Geigers’ off-price shoes Facia Shoeaholics, previously online only, are another example of a digitally-influenced retailer that helps refresh space in British shopping centers in Westfield, London. It has opened.

However, innovations influenced by new concepts and technologies in malls are not limited to London. In December 2020, Zara opened a concept store in Bluewater, managed by Landsec, Kent.

Like all Zaras’ new global flagships, the shop includes automatic pick-up points, allowing customers to take advantage of self-service when receiving online orders. The system’s optical barcode reader scans the QR or PIN code that customers receive when they place an order online.

When the customer collects the goods, the robot arm collects the goods. As previously reported, Zara is an avid supporter of RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification), and the full deployment of this technology across retailer inventory management systems can combine stores and online. It is seen by the business as the main reason why it can be done. Operation in an innovative way.

The Bluewater Zara store is in the process of activating store mode. In this mode, you can use the retailer’s app to check inventory in real time before ordering and find the exact location of your items in the shop. Already deployed in Zara’s central London stores, this technology also allows users to pre-book their dressing rooms.

Meanwhile, the Gateshead Metro, acquired by real estate developer Sovereign Centros from Intu in 2020, includes the recently launched Next Beauty Shop and Skys’ first physical space for telecommunications provider.

In the latter, Skys’ mobile, broadband and TV divisions are grouped into theme areas, encouraging consumers to talk to staff about the service and participate in store-hosted interactive experiences.

Experience programming

According to Orwin, a Westfield study found that consumers were anxious for a physical experience after a year of blockade. Westfield has attracted more than 6.3 million visitors in the first six weeks of reopening the venue, focusing on revitalizing the center, offering new uses and building unique partnerships, with shoppers as well as retailers. It states that it will provide the best experience for you.

Examples of more experience-driven retail and brand presence across the UK include the arrival of kick games at the bullring center run by Hamerson in Birmingham.

Luxury shoe and apparel retailers have opened in the West Midlands retail hub, which represents the first space on the outskirts of London. The goal is to perform numerous in-store activations, supported by what is described as experiential programming, including celebrity collaboration and local monopoly.

Returning to the capital, Box Park Wembley opened pop golf as the competitive social trend at shopping destinations continues to grow.

According to Alan Saud, owner of pop golf and founder of Mighty Adventures, a chain of family-friendly adventure golf parks, the crazy music-themed golf venue is unique and gives you the experience of stepping directly into a music video. Designed to provide.

Our mission in pop golf was to create a rich story-telling experience, he says. This is not just a standard crazy golf course, but a music festival.

Shopping centers can be damaged by the blockade, but we continue to update our offerings.

Although ironic and arguably downplaying non-metropolitan life, the aforementioned Cooper Clarks poem basically illustrates the importance of shopping centers to the local community talking about it. The ever-evolving mall will give them the best chance to maintain their important social role.

Steinton said: Early signs from the first few weeks of unlocking indicate that there is still great demand for physical retail and eating out.

Hopefully, as consumer confidence continues to reduce and gain momentum in Covid-19 cases, many vaccinated populations and warm weather could drop further from the pandemic.

Similarly, there are many redevelopments, including the conversion of retail stores to other uses such as office space and residential real estate. This can also help stabilize the increase in vacancies.

