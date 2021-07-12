TCS partners with 15 automotive technology start-ups





Bangalore: TCS’s efforts on electric vehicles (EVs) and self-driving cars (AV) appear to be accelerating, especially after acquiring the assets of General Motors’ Technical Center in Bangalore, India in 2019. The company is affiliated with over 15 startups. In these areas such as Stoneridge, Velodyne and Luminar Tech. These ventures are active in areas such as lidar and battery management systems. Stoneridge is a designer and manufacturer of highly designed electrical and electronic systems, components and modules primarily for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Velodyne, a LIDAR technology company based in San Jose, recently launched a design center in Bangalore to drive innovation in LIDAR sensors and software solutions. The center is expanding its engineering talent team in hardware, field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), embedded software, board design, system engineering, ASICs, perceived software, functional safety, cybersecurity, and other adjacent areas. You know our investment to acquire GM’s Technology Center in India. Currently, more than 20% of GM’s workforce is involved in electric and self-driving car programs, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said in a recent earnings call. TCS supports GM in a global vehicle program that provides engineering design services. More than 1,300 of GM Center’s 2,000 employees have been transferred to TCS, including a team focused on propulsion systems, vehicle engineering, control development, testing, creative design, and special projects. According to Gopinasan, TCS is collaborating with German automotive technology company ZF in areas such as the development of ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) 2.5, which is one of the biggest challenges facing the automotive industry: chipset drastic. We are dealing with a shortage. “Our team needs to work with ZF to put together an analytical and sourcing solution that maximizes the contextual knowledge and data of the ZF system and combine it with the partner ecosystem to identify and optimize both sources. There is a selection of products and portfolios to maximize value and customer centricity throughout the ecosystem, he said.

