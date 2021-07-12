Financing and M & A Summary: EQT Infrastructure for Acquiring Cypress Creek Renewable Energy





The EQT Infrastructure V Fund has agreed to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a solar and storage energy company that develops, owns and operates projects across the United States, from a specific fund managed by HPS Investment Partners and Temasek. The company currently operates in 25 states and has 1.6 GW of assets under management.

Generac, a designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, has announced the acquisition of Chilicon Power, a designer and provider of grid interactive microinverters and surveillance solutions for the solar market. The acquisition ended on July 2, 2021. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Hull Street Energy, a private equity firm, has a management team and development pipeline for Foundation Solar Partners, an independent renewable energy development company specializing in the identification and development of utility-scale solar projects in specific markets in the eastern United States. Announced that it has been acquired. With the acquisition, Hull Street Energy has added a strategic scale to its possession of the critical power infrastructure needed to decarbonize the North American energy economy.

Athena Technology Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and Heliogen, a provider of AI-enabled concentrating solar power, have announced that they have signed a final agreement on a business combination. After the business combination, Athena will be renamed Heliogen and will continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol HLGN. The market value of the merged company will be approximately $ 2 billion.

Alfanar, the developer of a Saudi-based renewable energy project, has acquired a 100% stake in Senvion India, an OEM manufacturer of wind turbines. The acquisition was made through Global Renewable Energy Development Holding Company Limited, an investment vehicle founded by the Alfanar promoter.

Arkema, a specialty chemicals and advanced materials company, will be a shareholder and technical partner of Verkor, a manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries. The Verkor Innovation Center, scheduled to go live in 2022, will provide a collaboration space for optimizing smart industrial processes and creating a new generation of batteries.

Applus +, a global testing, inspection and certification company, announced that it has acquired Enertis, a global consulting and engineering company, from its founder’s owners. The deal has been completed and Enertis is now part of the energy industry sector.

Blue Elephant Energy, the developer of the renewable energy project, has acquired a new major shareholder in Atos. Athos has agreed to increase private capital by 75 million (approximately $ 88.5 million), and in return will own 15% of the company in the future. In addition, Atos has the option to invest up to 75 (~ $ 88.50) million in additional stock. As a result, BEE’s Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board decided to suspend the initial public offering IPO process in the third quarter, even before the scope of bookbuilding was set.

GCL New Energy Holdings fully manages Suzhou GCL New Energy Investment, giving autonomy to the operation and management of the unit. The power company has purchased a 5.835% stake in Suzhou GCL that it does not yet own for RMB1.22 billion (approximately $ 188.6 million). The company will purchase shares from Sumin Ruineng Wuxi Equity Investment Partnership. Suzhou GCL states that it owns a solar project in China with a total capacity of approximately 2,700 MW connected to the grid, and that the GCL Polyenergy Holdings (3800) unit has submitted it to the stock exchange.

View, the developer of dynamic glasses for architecture (formerly known as Soladigm), announced that it has acquired IoTium, a provider of software-defined IoT networks for secure cloud management. Easy-to-deploy solutions for IoTium give building owners rapid enterprise-class security, reduced operational costs, and real-time visibility into their entire real estate portfolio.

Hyundai Motor has invested approximately $ 100 million to purchase shares in Solid Energy Systems (SES), a lithium metal battery startup. Shareholders of SES include General Motors and Tianqi Lithium.

Chinese polysilicon manufacturer Daqo New Energy is applying for an initial public offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech Innovation Board, its major operating subsidiary, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy. According to the updated prospectus and schedule, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will issue 300 million shares, which is about 15.58% of the total number of issued shares after the IPO of 1.93 billion.

Daystar Power, a commercial and industrial solar installer, has announced that it will close a $ 20 million facility from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). IFC will provide financing to a subsidiary of Daystar Powers Nigerian to invest in hybrid renewable energy systems. The investment consists of a $ 10 million subordinated loan from the Canada-IFC Renewable Energy Program for Africa and a $ 10 million local currency loan from IFC.

