Pandemic spotlights the benefits of technology for asset managers and owners





The use of technology during the COVID-19 pandemic shows how valuable and applicable innovations can be for institutional investors.

“Unleashing innovation requires a crisis. That’s life now. Everyone had to work remotely for over a year, so they had to think about their technology. That’s why this is such a wonderful moment. ” Ashby Monk, executive and research director at Stanford University’s Global Project Center in Palo Alto, California, said.

Sudhir Nair, Managing Director, Global Head of Aladdin Business at BlackRock’s Solutions Division in New York, said: “And it’s an absolute fact that COVID has accelerated this transformation.”

Moving operations from offices to telecommuting, market volatility during a pandemic states: “Many organizations are more efficient, streamline operations, think about post-pandemic business models, and use technology as follows: The spotlight is on thinking about how to do it. Catalysts and drivers. “

Ian Peckett, global head of buy-side products at Bloomberg LP in New York, said the use of many technologies that were off the pre-pandemic table has “provided that people can work remotely and is now back at the table. Difficult portfolio managers insist that they have to sit next to a trader when they have proven to be operational in any situation for the past 18 months, which may not be optimal, but more. It means that there are many options. “”

Money managers have already begun to make changes to take advantage of existing technology, Nea said.

“Recognize the opportunity for an organization to step back and rethink its business model and change its operating model, put it in the right place to capture a new pool of growth, and do it most effectively. We need to consider how to use technology as a way to do this, “said Nair. “It’s pressure, but in a world where it’s historically become increasingly difficult to differentiate from our peers, institutional asset managers have more and more opportunities to find ways to differentiate themselves. . “

Monk said money managers wouldn’t be the only ones trying to change their businesses as a result of a pandemic. “Especially the asset owners coming out of COVID are very focused on getting the software from spreadsheets and providing the software with reliable data, which is the only source of truth and truth. “Mr.” Said the monk.

