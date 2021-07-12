Lack of COVID awareness in the Euro final “catastrophic”-WHO





Soccer Football-Euro 2020-Final-Fans gather in Italy v England-Wembley Stadium, London, UK-July 11, 2021 England fans gather outside Wembley Stadium during the match

Geneva, July 12 (Reuters)-WHO epidemiologists said they were devastated when they saw an unmasked crowd singing and screaming at the Euro 2020 football final in London on Sunday. He expressed concern that it might spur the transmission of COVID-19 containing variants. ..

The UK is facing a new wave of COVID-19 caused by more contagious mutants, despite having one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. In a move that worries some scientists, it plans to abolish most of the remaining anti-coronavirus restrictions on July 19.read more

In unusually candid comments from the United Nations Health Organization, usually refraining from speaking about the policies of individual member states, COVID-19 technical leader Maria Wankelhob was in a match between Italy and the United Kingdom. The appearance of more than 60,000 spectators was called “catastrophic.” “.

“Are you enjoying seeing the infection in front of you?” She tweeted later in the match.

“# COVID19 Pandemic is not resting tonight … # SARSCoV2 # DeltaVariant uses unmasked, screaming / screaming / singing, unvaccinated people in a crowded environment. It’s devastating.”

An alcohol-fueled festival day began in a noisy scene in central London, with tens of thousands of people heading to the National Stadium for the game, flaring at the train station and singing on the train.read more

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the decision to allow more than 60,000 participants this month, saying it was held “in a prudent and controlled manner with testing of everyone who goes there.” He says the vaccine created a “significant immune barrier.”read more

Globally, the COVID-19 infection rate is rising. The latest epidemiological update states that last week there were more than 2.6 million new cases and a sharp increase of 30% in Europe.

More than 4 million people have died since the pandemic began.

Michael Ryan, WHO’s head of emergency, also urged countries to take great care in lifting COVID-19 restrictions last week, “not to lose the profits you have achieved.”read more

