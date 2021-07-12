The Windows 11s App Store is the centerpiece, not the Start menu





I haven’t been a Windows user for years. But when I decided to give another shot two weeks ago, I was optimistic that most of the flaws that were initially driven to macOS had been dealt with. Microsoft has made great strides in Windows 10, and the operating system looks better than ever. That is, until I start installing a lot of new software.

To say the least, the Windows third-party installation process has always been confusing. For some apps, you can download the actual software via a downloader program. Some rely on clunky and outdated interfaces that are difficult to navigate. Others are available online as standalone files from the built-in app store, and the owner must decide which one suits their needs. I have an idea. In addition, new users will need to hop the website to track the appropriate installation files. This is nothing more than walking through a malware minefield, as there can be thousands of misleading aggregators on the web.

Fortunately for me, the Windows 11 preview build arrived just in time. Its ambitious new app store is a breakthrough needed for Microsoft to transform one of Windows’ most annoying flaws and allow Microsoft to push beyond the hundreds of millions it already uses. It can be something like that.

Windows 11 is, first and foremost, a visual upgrade. At first boot, it can be difficult to determine if the most important new features have nothing to do with the appearance of the OS. However, Microsoft’s digital storefront has updates that can make a real difference to people’s Windows experience.

Microsoft has made a series of basic tweaks to its Windows app store policy. This streamlines the clumsy installation process and convinces developers to serve their apps on a common platform rather than having users visit websites individually.

Most importantly, the Windows Store (available on Windows 11 and soon Windows 10) can host all kinds of apps. Previously, developers had to adopt a specific Microsoft framework if they wanted to bring their apps to the Windows Store. Now you have the flexibility to choose from many technologies, including the traditional desktop Win32 format. Microsoft’s UWP model. This allows developers to design services for all Windows platforms such as Xbox and Windows at once. Even progressive web apps.

In addition, Microsoft ensures that as long as developers use their own commerce services, they can maintain all the revenue they earn. On operating systems such as macOS and Android, developers are typically restricted to the host company’s payment gateway and have to pay a portion of their profits. With Windows 11, you can maintain 85% of your revenue (88% for games) compared to Apple’s 30% tax, even when using Microsoft’s payment technology.

Another highlight of the new Microsoft Store is the ability to host an alternative app store. At launch, there is a section where users can browse and install items from Amazon’s Android app store. In the future, app stores such as Epic Games and Steam will be accessible directly from the Microsoft Store instead of being downloaded individually.

However, Windows users are accustomed to Google searching for installation files instead of visiting the app store. To facilitate the transition for both developers and their customers, Microsoft has a new mini pop-up store. Developers can replace the link to the installation file on the website with “Get from Microsoft”. When someone clicks on this, they’ll see the app details and a floating prompt with a download button that automatically fetches and installs from the Microsoft Store to your computer.

In addition to visual updates, Microsoft Store performance has improved so you don’t have to hang out for hours for updates and downloads.

Microsoft seems to understand it all, and despite its rocky history with third-party developers, it already seems to convince many developers. Since the developer preview was released, various popular desktop apps such as Zoom, WinZip, and Adobe Acrobat Reader have appeared in the Microsoft Store.

The new Microsoft Store still has a long way to go, but after a few weeks of testing, its shape has become promising. When you want to set up Adobe Reader, just go to the store and click, and your desktop apps are now available on your PC, rather than a terrible shortage of touch-enabled apps.

However, cleanup is available in the new Windows Store. Despite these advances, it is still scattered with endless counterfeit clones of well-known software, making it difficult to distinguish which is genuine.

The rest of Windows 11 is a refreshing step forward. The redesign is modern and practical, especially in a way that seeks to reduce the overwhelming options of new users with simplified right-clicks and top menus, while excluding traditional tools including the task manager. I feel it. Microsoft is further extending its multitasking lead with snap layouts and shortcuts to virtual desktops. We’re still not sure how strict Microsoft will be on Windows 11 hardware requirements, but there’s one thing for sure. That is, don’t leave Windows right away.

