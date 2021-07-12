Galaxy S21 FE may only be available in two markets due to delayed launch





The Samsung Galaxy S21 “Fan Edition” may be open to only two major markets around the world, which could result in an imminent delay in launch. Fans were waiting for the opportunity to get this flagship phone after a series of rumors about its specifications and features.

Interesting smartphones may no longer be the same after a global chip shortage has hit processor makers. The continued impact of chip supply was one of the reasons we faced delays in the imminent release.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE may not be successful this year

(Photo: Evan Blass via Twitter) Samsung Galaxy S21 “Fan Edition” may only be available in two markets due to the ongoing global chip shortage.

According to SlashGear on Sunday, July 11, the fate of the Galaxy S21 FE is spelled out in an accident brought about by the looming semiconductor supply. From the beginning, the company has struggled to successfully launch this product.

Specifically, companies that rely on chips have suffered considerable damage. Samsung, for example, will have difficulty succeeding again this year due to ongoing issues.

Next month, the Korean giant will announce the release of Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, these two products will prevent the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21FE, which is currently scheduled to be announced, in the second half of 2021.

Early rumors suggested that the Galaxy S21 FE would use two processors due to the global chip crisis. Currently, a new report points out that it relies on a particular chipset that can use one of the Exynos Snapdragons. A combination of two chips can also occur.

Availability of Samsung Galaxy S21FE

Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone will only be available in some regions, especially in two markets, Europe and the United States, The Korea Herald wrote in a report on Friday, July 9.

This means that even in its country of origin, the Galaxy S21FE will not come due to continued chip shortages. Global issues have limited companies in the manufacture of smart gadgets that rely on semiconductors.

What to expect from the Galaxy S21 FE

Previously, the Chinese version of the Galaxy S21 FE was discovered. The list further states that Samsung smartphones have two storage options, 128GB and 256GB.

It also comes with an 8MP telephoto lens that allows the user to zoom up to 3x. In addition, it has two 12MP sensors and a 32MP camera for selfie shots.

For that chipset, you might be able to see the Snapdragon processor along with fingerprint sensors, GPS, 5G, and WiFi 6E support. Support for USB Type-C is also expected.

