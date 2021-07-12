An app has been released that has the potential to halve the incidence of post-surgery complications-Med-Tech Innovation





My health pioneer, Digital Therapeutic Drugs, has announced the launch of a new app, myOp. This may halve the incidence of post-surgery complications and improve recovery time for the most at-risk patients before surgery.

According to various scientific studies, up to 30% of surgical patients experience complications after surgery. This means increased medical costs, hospitalization and bed occupancy. With COVID-19 leading to a huge waiting list and backlog of selective surgery, the need to find ways to improve efficiency and reduce complications and length of stay is more important than ever.

myOp is an all-in-one solution that supports patients and clinicians from surgical decisions to complete and rapid recovery. We offer a variety of pre-rehabilitation interventions that have been shown to reduce the incidence of complications by up to 50%. My health chooses the most effective and evidence-based tools and combines them with proven behavior change techniques to provide patient-tailored care.

The app follows a rehabilitation model that is divided into three main areas: nutrition, exercise and anxiety. Patients can improve their fitness at the level that suits them, and there is a custom-designed mindfulness-based cognitive therapy course in the app. With educational content, memory aids to support patient concerns, and a nutrition section, myOp is packed with videos and content to help patients prepare for surgery.

We also support clinicians by providing a set of screening tools that can quickly assess patient risk and identify patients at high risk for postoperative complications.

A surgical expert from Dr. Harry Thirkettle, the creator of my health and myOp, said: We have seen first-hand that the effects of postoperative complications on both patients and the healthcare system can be devastating. These complications can have lifelong effects on patients, significantly increasing treatment costs, as well as increasing stress levels and pressure on the clinical team. There are also indirect consequences as the patient stays in the hospital longer. This problem was my passion for solving it. myOp was born out of my desire to create something that is widely used by all patients undergoing major elective surgery and can provide the tools needed for preparation. After a seven-year production period, I wasn’t even more excited about launching this groundbreaking digital remedy.

Professor Mike Grocott, a professor of anesthesia and emergency medicine at the University of Southampton, said: Effective rehabilitation has been shown to reduce complications and improve quality of life. As medical services recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to support and optimize preoperative complications, shorter hospital stays, and more efficient surgical routes for patients. .. Preoperative rehabilitation and enhanced recovery should form an important part of the current selective recovery plan.

