Ask Astronomers: Professor P Ajith Unravels Gravitational Waves, Their Origin and Importance | Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles





An artist’s impression of gravitational waves generated by dual neutron stars.

(R. Heart / California Institute of Technology-JPL / NASA)

In 1916, Albert Einstein first predicted the existence of gravitational waves through the general theory of relativity. These waves were described as ripples in the space-time continuum and were estimated to move at the speed of light. It was then thought that certain violent events in space would produce these ripples. For example, a huge black hole or a neutron star collision. But for almost a century, there was no empirical evidence of these waves.

However, in September 2015, the US high-sensitivity laser interferometer gravitational wave station or LIGO made anomalous observations. The LIGO arm sensed a short signal of one-fifth of a second. But that was the moment of completion for astrophysicists! For the first time, they tracked and detected the existence of a mysterious gravitational wave.

Investigations have revealed that the waves originated from a collision of two giant black holes about 1.3 billion light-years away. The collision sent vibrations throughout the universe, and LIGO finally picked up the swell more than a billion years later.

Have you ever wondered why gravitational waves are so important? In this three-part series of articles, Dr. Parameswaran Ajith answers some of the most worrisome questions about these basic waves. He is an astrophysicist at the International Center for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS) in Bangalore and has done important work in studying various aspects of gravitational wave astronomy.

Can you briefly explain what gravitational waves are?

We know that light is an electromagnetic vibration of an electric and magnetic field that propagates very rapidly in space-time. Gravitational waves are the vibrations of space-time itself.

Einstein’s general theory of relativity describes gravity as the curvature of space and time. Any giant object bends the space-time around it. The movement of such an object produces vibrations that travel at the speed of light. Therefore, gravitational waves can be thought of as ripples in space-time.

What is the cause of gravitational waves?

This computer simulation shows the collision of two black holes that generate gravitational waves.

(Simulation of eXtreme Spacetimes (SXS) project)

The acceleration motion of a huge object produces gravitational waves. However, in most cases these waves are too weak to be detected using possible techniques. Large waves are only generated when very large and compact (dense) objects move very fast. For example, two black holes collide with each other. These are very rare events that occur in galaxies only once every millions of years.

Why is it essential to observe and understand these waves?

One important aspect of the many reasons for studying gravitational waves is that these waves are as fundamental to physics as electromagnetic waves. Studying these waves is one of the most powerful ways to understand gravity.

So far, we have learned most of the universe from astronomical observations of electromagnetic waves. Studying gravitational waves provides a completely different way of understanding the universe. Gravitational waves carry completely different information about the source.

Gravitational wave simulation

(It)

For example, light from a collapsing star (called a supernova) shows what is happening in the star’s expanding envelope. In contrast, gravitational waves can tell you what’s happening deep inside.

There are many astronomical phenomena, such as the collision of black holes that do not emit light but have many gravitational waves. Gravitational waves are also the only way to know what happened in space a few seconds after the Big Bang. Astronomy using gravitational waves is a new window to the universe.

The interview is part of a series titled Ask An Astronomer. This series of interviews on gravitational waves will be published in three parts, published daily from July 12th.

