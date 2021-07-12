How supply chain innovation can enhance US security





The obligation of military and defense organizations to invest in the promotion of supply chains is becoming more urgent every day. In the 2021 Director of National Intelligence of the United States Threat Assessment 1, the Director of National Intelligence of the United States reported: “Beijing, Moscow, Tehran, and Pyongyang are their allies, despite the United States and pandemic.” This report describes potential risks to private and public supply chains, with state-sponsored hackers nation-state. It warns that it has directed a campaign in the supply chain to help the nation carry out operations targeting the United States.

The report warns that cyber threats continue to pose serious risks. “The increasing use of cyber operations as a national tool, including increased use by the military around the world, raises the possibility of more destructive and destructive cyber activities. The state is more active in cyber activities. As they attempt, they are more likely to affect civilians and bold other states seeking similar results. “

Simply put, US enemies are investing heavily in system warfare, a strategy that disrupts, disables, and destroys operational systems that enable military functions. These systems rely on communications, data, and coordinated physical and digital infrastructure. To protect the United States from these imminent threats, the military’s supply chain capabilities need to be strengthened.

Logistics progress

Yesterday’s supply chain function was linear. Planning, procurement, manufacturing, delivery and returns were separate processes. To survive and thrive in today’s complex environments, commercial organizations are now adopting Digital Supply Network (DSN), an interconnected physical digital network that synchronizes planning, execution, and activation in real time. I will. The US military needs to follow suit.

DSNs integrate the innovations pioneered by the commercial supply chain. For example, data capture has always been a key component of the supply chain, but innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning improve data availability and integrity. Another example of innovation is the Internet of Things (IoT). This enables communication between digital and physical assets and provides a complete picture of the information. With the power of these tools, you can aggregate data, mine for insights, and distribute it to key decision makers in real time.

DSNs bring seven advances to military and defense organizations.

Agility and resilience: Respond quickly to disruptions to maintain or restore balance in planning, execution, and activation. Connectivity: Communicate effectively with allies and supply chain partners to facilitate synchronization. Integration: A network that facilitates automation, adds value, improves workflow and analytics, and leverages a continuous flow of information to generate insights. Predictability: Use advanced analytics to gain predictability. Security: Protect your system and data from accidental and intentional breaches and ensure that information is shared only with appropriately authorized stakeholders. Ease of use: Implement systems and software that are easy and efficient for users to operate. Visibility: View important supply chain information from anywhere.

Updating the government system may seem daunting, but today it is more important than ever to leverage data in a common way across the supply chain of all military sectors. One of the strategic aspects of building a DSN is to make the DSN scalable. You don’t have to implement it all at once. Instead, the leader can decide what works best first and what can be added later. Modular thinking allows you to make significant improvements despite budget constraints and helps foster a change in persistence.

This modular approach to building DSNs also helps prevent “digital random behavior” when individual investments are made in technologies that do not communicate with the enterprise or serve their overall strategic objectives. I will. In the military, some random digital behavior can complicate data sharing and leave the system even more vulnerable to serious threats from malicious individuals. Teams need to deliberately move towards a common enterprise architecture.

To keep US military operations safe, governments must continue to advance supply chain capabilities and processes, along with weapons and equipment.

Redefining military success

In order for the US military and defense organizations to maintain leadership in modern times, they need visibility and agility to prolong their enemies. It relies on effective networking, collaboration, and communication between allies and partners. Simply put, who needs what? Who has what? Who has the ability to provide what?

To assess the power of this collaboration strategy, imagine a US Department of Defense facility, Smart Depot, that uses advanced digital and physical technologies to increase repair productivity. Smart Depots can benefit from a single trusted dataset, called a digital thread, to predict when weapons systems, subsystems, and components will need to be maintained. Provides visibility into a complete maintenance and maintenance ecosystem. Manufacture critical repair parts on demand. Improves tracking of component performance in the field.

Smart Depot leverages sensors, advanced connectivity technology and autonomous systems to dramatically improve readiness and optimize support. For example, consider a fighter that needs ship repairs. Smart Depot could be a “microfactory” that travels directly to the ship to reduce transportation and logistics time. Augmented reality can connect technology to remote engineering support. The required parts can be manufactured in the microfactory via laminated molding. Data can be shared in real time with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

In addition, digital threads allow OEMs, repair parts manufacturers, maintenance crews, and other supply network stakeholders to share a common, continuously updated dataset with experts based on clearance levels. You can use to work more appropriately and collaboratively.

Leader empowerment for the supply network revolution

Successful supply chain transformation is a balancing act. Implementing supply chain technology is one thing, but consensus and ownership are needed to drive adoption and make meaningful changes. These four approaches empower supply chain and logistics professionals to incorporate new supply chain capabilities into military and defense organizations.

Cyberharden Systems: Protect your networks, sensors, and systems from cyberattacks. This includes establishing access control and providing information access only to those who need it and have permission to receive it. Embrace innovation: Like living things, digital supply systems and processes continue to evolve. By embracing innovation, the US military and defense organizations can unleash the true potential of advanced logistics. Facilitating Transparency: As the supply chain evolves into a supply network, challenges and disruptions need to be addressed in concert. Open communication is encouraged and professionals can be proactive. To be even more agile, teams need to be encouraged to communicate across organizational boundaries. Reskill Operations Experts: Experts need to acquire the skills needed to demonstrate the confidence needed to navigate and be effective in digital agencies, judgments, and unfamiliar digital environments.

The military should consider investing in commercial best practices when it comes to advanced logistics. With increasingly complex supply chains, changing geopolitical landscapes, and the adoption of technology by enemies close to peers, there is an increasing need to enhance military and defense supply chain capabilities. Traditional supply chain approaches may not be fast enough to produce results.

— —

Alan Estevez is a Specialist Executive, Peter Heron is a Principal, and Kelly Marches is a Principal of the Deloitte Consulting LLP. Learn how Deloitte can help government unleash the potential of supply chain management. To learn more about Deloitte’s Government and Public Services (GPS) practices, visit the Career Opportunities page.

Source: 1. Director of National Intelligence Office. 2. West Point Institute for Modern Warfare; 3. MIT Sloan Management Review. Deloitte is a limited liability company (“DTTL”), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a network of its member firms, and one of their related entities. It points to the above. DTTL and its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also known as “Deloitte Global”) does not serve clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more US member firms of DTTL, related entities operating under the name “Deloitte” in the United States, and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to certify clients under public accounting rules and regulations. For more information on our global network of member firms, please visit www.deloitte.com / about.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90654312/how-supply-chain-innovation-can-bolster-u-s-security The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos