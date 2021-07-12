Tesla Advertising Succeeds in PUBG Mobile Game-Research Sniper





The latest update from PUBG Mobile puts the spotlight on Tesla. In fact, you can drive Model Y or enter the factory on one of the game maps. Battle royale games are not so surprising as they encourage this kind of collaboration.

Battle Royale is the perfect playground for collaborations and unlikely crossovers. Today’s proof with Tesla in the game PUBG Mobile (PlayerUnknow’s Battlegrounds). Please note that this update is not included in the classic version titles.

That’s why the latest update adds a bit of amazing content. If you drop it on the Elangel map, you will find the Tesla Gigafactory in the field. Once inside, you’ll notice that there’s a button to activate. When complete, you will see the Tesla Model Y and you can drive it. Interestingly, the autopilot is available on the highways on the map, so the car will drive to the location shown above. The Tesla Semi, a heavy-duty truck from an automobile manufacturer, has also appeared. It drives the Elangel road automatically, so you can shoot and drop objects.

Please note that the existence of Gigafactory wants to blend in with the landscape of Elangel. In fact, this update wants to “modernize” the famous playground by adding a variety of advanced factories. This is a change from the post-war Eastern European atmosphere we have seen so far.

Collaboration of Fortnite, Warzone and Battle Royale

It may seem surprising that Tesla has arrived at PUBG Mobile. However, Battle Royale is accustomed to this kind of crossover a bit strange. For example, Warzone welcomed John McClane and John Rambo, iconic figures in Hollywood action films, some time ago. For Fortnite, there were so many crossovers that it’s impossible to list all the crossovers. Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Aliens, God of War, Neymar, and Tomb Raider PUBG have also experienced this type of manipulation in Biohazard or Godzilla.

I am a communication enthusiast, junior editor and reporter for ResearchSnipers RS-NEWS. He has a degree in mass communication but is very enthusiastic about new technologies, games and mobile devices. I have a main interest in technology and games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.researchsnipers.com/tesla-advertising-makes-it-to-pubg-mobile-game/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

