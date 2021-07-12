Google answers questions about related link exchanges





Google’s John Mueller has answered a question about link exchange. He was asked how okay he was. Mueller explained how Google’s algorithms and quality team handle link exchanges between websites.

Background of link exchange

Link exchange is a situation that results from a mutual link agreement between two publishers.

Two websites may be linked to each other without agreement or mutual contact. This is considered a natural reciprocal link.

Reciprocal links and link exchanges are commonly used interchangeably, but the phrase link exchange refers to an arrangement for linking between two websites.

Variations of link exchange tactics

By the way, there is also a variation of the link exchange called the three-way link exchange.

A tripartite link exchange is when Site A agrees to link to Site C and Site B. Site B agrees to link to Site A in exchange for a link from Site C.

The purpose of the three-way link exchange is to trick Google into thinking of reciprocal links as one-way links rather than reciprocal links.

When is link exchange considered spam?

The person who asked the question shared in his link-building outreach that many website publishers are requesting link exchange. This is also known as a reciprocal link.

We were concerned about whether link exchange violated Google’s guidelines, and if so, how much link exchange was allowed until Google considered it spam.

Question:

“My question is related to link exchange. To what extent is it permissible to exchange links or not be considered spam?

So … exchange … what are the best practices for backlinks? “

Google says link exchange violates Google’s guidelines

Google’s John Mueller didn’t have to think about his answer.

His reaction was quick and unambiguous.

John Mueller said:

“That is … I link to you because both sides are link exchanges like you are linking to me. This is basically against the webmaster’s guidelines.

That is, the algorithm looks at it, understands what is happening here, and tries to ignore those links.

And if the web spam team sees it, they’ll say it’s okay.

And if this is the majority of links to your website like this, they may apply manual action.

So that’s what I want to avoid. “

Link exchange between related sites?

The next questioner asked if Google’s negative view of link exchange also applies to link exchange between interrelated sites.

There is a long-standing myth that spam technology is not spam when it is done between related sites.

Not too far past link sellers misrepresented that their link inventory consisted of high-quality sites and Google sold only links to other high-quality related sites that were okay with it. Did. Of course which is wrong.

The justification for “between related sites” was oldies, but never goldy.

The person asked:

“Even if it is locally related?”

Mueller responds to questions about link exchange with related links

John Mueller shook his head and replied.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s … related to a topic or something like a useful link.

If you’re doing this systematically, I think it’s a bad idea. Because, from our point of view, they are not natural links to your website.

They are just there, as you are doing this deal with other sites. “

Link exchange loophole

John Mueller said it was a bad idea for publishers to engage in systematic reciprocal links. That means if it is the strategy being executed.

He also said that it could be a problem if most of the site’s backlinks consist of link exchanges.

Some may see it as a loophole justifying a small-scale link exchange.

But Mueller also said Google would try to find them and ignore them.

Instead of looking for loopholes in what Mueller said, he said it’s best to just move away from the link exchange and not engage in it. It’s clear that link exchange violates Google’s guidelines.

It’s good to keep in mind that spam linking schemes are a short-term solution to long-term problems for sites that want to avoid being banned by Google.

