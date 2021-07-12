This Week’s Canadian Startup News (7/11/21)





Top story of the week

Clearco secures C $ 268 million in a round led by SoftBank

Just months after Clearco raises $ 125 million in equity finance, the round will accelerate the company’s international expansion plans and overall roadmap by at least a year.

How Loopio migrated from a bootstrapped startup to an RFP reader

Loopio completed a strategic investment of $ 252 million in April. This is the second external funding since it was founded seven years ago.

LifeSpeak will be published on TSX, closing the $ 125 million public offering

The move will take place after the previously announced $ 90 million initial public offering (IPO) and $ 35 million secondary offering.

Wealthsimple CEO Michael Katchen said he was uncommitted to banking licenses and that corporate ambitions go beyond Canada.

Our ambitions remained beyond Canada and were certainly excited about other markets in time.

EDC Commits $ 200 Million to New Comprehensive Trade and Investment Program

Our scope of support is now moving from an initial focus on women to include indigenous-owned and led businesses.

Latest Financing, Acquisitions, Layoff CAL – FightCamp – $ 111M (Read More) VAN – Active Impact Investments Closes $ 54M Climate Technology Fund (Read More) VIC – WeCommerce – $ 33.7M (Read More) MTL – Esplanade HealthTech Ventures Closes $ 21M Fund (Read More) TOR – VerticalScope – $ 18.8M (Read More) HAM – Enedym – $ 15M (Read More) TO – Ritual Acquires AllChecked.in (Continued) Read) CAL – Tetra Trust Secures Funds from Coinbase, Mogo, Coinsquare Details) VAN – Fobi – $ 7.4 million (read more) HAL – Swarmio – $ 5M (read more) TOR – Caary – $ 4.1M (read more) Read more) VAN – ReadyMode – $ 4M (Read more) HAL – Sidedoor – $ 3.75 (Read more Details) MTL – Empowerment – ​​$ 3M (Read more) CAL – FREDsense – $ 2.5 million (Read more) ) TOR – Konfidis – $ 2M (read more) VAN – Plantiga – $ 1.5 million (read more) AB – 7 Alberta startups secure over $ 1 Total of M (read more) FRE – 3D Planeta – $ 1M (read more) VAN – Two Vancouver startups earn a total of $ 150K (read more)

Deadline is July 16 – Market your startup to CEOs of major North American medical industries

Propose business ideas to key CEOs of North American healthcare and insurance companies. Start-ups can gain valuable exposure to judges from the largest medical industry players in North America. The Accenture Healthtech Innovation Challenge brings together start-ups and large medical institutions to tackle the world's largest health problem.

The deadline has been extended to 16th July – sign up today!

Regulations prevent this Canadian start-up from cutting agricultural herbicides by 90 percent

In other industries around the world, what is equivalent to 30% of the cost should not be operated with something like 80-90% inefficiency. That’s amazing.

When will Canadian technology stop paying for peanuts? (AMA episode)

“Can you expect Canadian technicians to start paying for talent?” Co-hosts Douglas Soltys and Rob Kenedi will be joined by producer Kattie Laur to answer listeners’ questions.

