No Ear1TWS earphones compete with OnePlus Buds Pro, Apple AirPods. The price is 5,999 rupees.





This product will be launched in India at the same time as the global market.

On Monday (July 12, 2021) Carl Pei’s Nothing revealed the Indian price of true wireless earphones for its debut product, Nothing Ear 1. Ear 1 TWS earphones will be available in India on July 27th at a price of Rs 5,999. The product is sold via flipkart, but has not yet been confirmed.

“India is an important market for Nothing and we look forward to partnering with Flipkart to bring Ear1 to Indian users at the same time as it launches globally,” said Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager of Nothing India. Stated. To bring value to Indian users from day one. “

The price of Ear 1 India was revealed a few days after sharing some of the key hardware specifications of the first product without lowering the global price. Worldwide, these TWS earphones sell for £ 99 and are worth around Rs 10,241. This in turn means that India will be one of the most affordable places to get Ear 1TWS earphones at launch.

Carl Peis Nothing brand launches its first product, Ear1 TWS earphones, on July 27th

London-based “startups” will use “powerful” Apple AirPods in their first product. Ear 1 TWS earphones have previously been shown to support active noise canceling (ANC) using a three-microphone setup. Relatively aggressive prices certainly don’t help break some barriers. That said, India’s TWS earphone market is booming and it’s not difficult to buy affordable pairs, as is the case with some other markets, especially in the west.

And you don’t have to compete with the OnePlus Buds Pro, which will be available in India on July 22nd. But what this means is even more options for buyers.

There were no plans to launch Ear1 earphones worldwide in June, but Pei tweeted that the launch was postponed because “there’s very little left to complete.” We already know that these are offered in a transparent design with no “unnecessary branding” on the surface.

“From Ear1, our products are uniquely designed and easy to use. Above all, these will be the devices we are proud to use ourselves and recommend to friends and family. “Sharma reiterated.

