Webinar to discuss life science labeling solutions-Med-Tech Innovation





Epson, NiceLabeland3Mare, will host a webinar on Thursday, July 15th at 7pm BST to discuss life science label materials, software and printing solutions, manage all label requirements and ensure best practices for regulatory compliance. I will present it.

Healthcare manufacturers and life sciences organizations are under the microscope to ensure compliance with important industry regulations. At the forefront is product label compliance. Accurate labeling to keep patients safe and ensure the efficiency of healthcare professionals at all points in the product life cycle, from manufacturing and distribution to laboratory or medical facility storage, and into the hands of patients or physicians. Is essential.

At the basic level, medical devices, devices, and consumables such as bags, vials, syringes, bottles, and tubes must include a unique Device Identifier (UDI) for tracking products throughout the healthcare supply chain. .. With tightening compliance regulations and the logistics challenges of managing hundreds or thousands of SKUs, webinar allows medical device manufacturers and life sciences organizations to streamline operations, ensure compliance, and provide accurate and durable labels. Explain why you need a comprehensive labeling solution to deliver.

Andrew Moore, Product Manager for Epson’s Commercial Label Printers, said: End-to-end labeling systems, including software, hardware and specialty media, can make all the difference when it comes to eliminating errors, time loss and unnecessary spending. Especially in the medical field, it is important for labeling systems to unleash durable and readable labels to meet guidelines for withstanding sterilization, freeze-thaw cycles, and contact with chemicals and other substances and processes. .. RIP.

3Ms medical label materials are designed for a variety of traditionally difficult labels, such as narrow radii or small diameters, flexible surfaces, and difficulty sticking to LSE materials. NiceLabelLabel Cloud Compliance, the world’s first validated multi-tenant cloud labeling solution, integrates all labeling tasks from design to management and printing into one platform. Built for companies in regulated industries, LabelCloud Compliance provides robust labeling technology, security, and system availability for manufacturers of all sizes without investing heavily in IT infrastructure and maintenance.

Susan Gosnell, Product Marketing Manager, Loftwares NiceLabel, said: We have built Label Cloud Compliance for enterprises to recognize market needs and meet evolving regulatory requirements. Digital approval workflows, automated mass label changes, and 12 years of print history all provide a more streamlined way to manage labels in a regulated environment.

Epson will also showcase a GeneralData PAC5colour label printing and pasting label applicator that automates label pasting in an hour-long webinar. Designed to streamline and simplify label printing and pasting. The NiceLabels software solution, 3Ms medical label material and General Data PAC5 Applicator integrate with the Epson ColorWorkslabel printer to create end-to-end labeling solutions to streamline and simplify labeling and compliance.

You can register for the Life Sciences Market labeling at https://epsonamerica.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jS4vQnucSA-ZR8jFTWrtHw.

