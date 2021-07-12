Nokia filed multiple patent infringement proceedings against Oppo in Europe and Asia





Nokia has filed multiple proceedings against Oppo for using patented technology in its products without a valid license agreement between the companies.

(Image: Reuters)

Highlights S Nokia and Oppo have signed a license agreement that ended in June of this year. Oppo has reportedly refused to renew its contract, but continues to use Nokia technology. Nokia is currently seeking compensation for the suspension of this practice and the use of patented technology.

Nokia has reportedly filed multiple proceedings against Chinese tech giant Oppo. The proceedings allege that the company continues to use Nokia’s patented technology in its products without a valid license agreement.

Nokia’s patent infringement lawsuit against Oppo has been filed in several parts of Europe and Asia, including India, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. The proceedings allege that the infringement involves some of Nokia’s standard essential patents (SEPs) and non-SEPs, such as user interfaces and security features.

Confirmation of the new proceedings comes from a new report by IAM. The publication recently confirmed that Nokia is suing Oppo for patent infringement after the termination of the license agreement between the two companies, signed in November 2018.

The agreement allows Oppo to take advantage of Nokia’s patented technology. It reportedly ended in June of this year and had a renewal deadline. For some reason Oppo did not renew this contract and continued to use patented technology in its products without it.

Nokia now alleges that Oppo’s ongoing practices infringe its rights by using patented technology for profit. Therefore, most international markets have taken legal action against Oppo. It’s probably seeking the same agreement as before that Oppo demanded that Nokia pay about 3 euros (~ Rs 270) per phone for all devices using Nokia’s patented technology.

Currently, not all details of the proceedings have been published. However, both companies are responding to this claim. In a conversation with NokiaMob, Nokia claimed that it was Oppo who rejected Nokia’s “fair and rational” proposal to renew the license agreement, seeking a proceeding as a last resort.

Oppo, meanwhile, described the Nokia proceedings as shocking and accused them of “disgrace” the patent license under fair, rational and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. It further describes the proceedings as an unreasonable consultation on the matter.

This is not the first time Nokia has filed a patent infringement proceeding against another company. Finnish technology majors have licensed their patents to several companies for years, and occasionally there is a legal dispute to ensure them. The latest is from Lenovo and Daimler, both of which are currently settled by a confidential agreement between the parties.

