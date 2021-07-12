Personnel files have become a fair game in antitrust investigations





Not surprisingly, US antitrust agencies require companies under investigation to make strategic plans, present transactions, email, and other such documents for which businessmen work. I am. The potential for use (or misuse) of such documents in antitrust cases is a compliance program regarding the pitfalls of creating inaccurate or inappropriate documents on subjects such as air supply interruptions. Proven by the time spent training employees in (quoted in Microsoft’s antitrust lawsuit in 1988), it dominated the market and destroyed its competitors.

But until recently, no one would have seriously considered employee personnel files, performance assessments and self-assessments to be subject to routine discovery, especially in civil antitrust investigations. However, the discovery disputes in the current government antitrust proceedings indicate that times may change. Compliance personnel need to be careful.

Courts are reluctant to force the creation of personnel files

Of course, personnel files are not affected by the discovery. The court will require the creation of relevant, case-specific information not found elsewhere, especially when considering employment discrimination claims.

However, given strong public policy and privacy concerns regarding the disclosure of sensitive information such as salaries, health issues, tax records, and drug test results, courts have decided to make such files subject to regular discovery. I’m reluctant. In addition, the personnel file may contain confidential employer ratings that employees have never seen.

The current difference is that both the Department of Justice Antitrust and the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust agencies are requesting personnel files for those who are searching for regular business documents in response to document requests. (Custodian).

Authorities justify that performance and self-assessments are likely to include approval of antitrust facts such as the market in which the company operates, market share, and barriers to entry. I will.

Of course, these are facts that are usually proven through business documents, not employee or evaluator statements made in the context of confidential employee evaluations. And how often can you expect a performance valuation to praise Jane for helping to consolidate a dominant share of the highly concentrated local market by building an overwhelming barrier to entry?

Google’s survey is one example

Nonetheless, the discovery dispute in the ongoing antitrust proceedings was filed against Google by the Antimonopoly Department and its co-plaintiff, the State Attorney General (Government), and focuses on this very issue. ..

Both parties have agreed on 116 Google custodians. However, the government also requires custodian self-assessment and performance assessments from 2010 to the present, regardless of whether they are controlled by custodians or the human resources department. The main reason for the government is that HR files can shed light on Google’s corporate goals, administrator efforts, and success in achieving those goals and other market facts.

At a situational meeting on May 27, Judge Amit Mehta’s US District Court in Washington was openly skeptical of the government’s widespread demands because of possible file confidentiality.

Mehta noted that the federal court did not believe that it should be in the business of forcing the parties to create the file just because the parties to the proceedings requested that the file be created, and Google had 116 people. He ordered the government to identify six of the caretakers. Next, Google checks the personnel file and indicates if the file contains response information. When requested by Google, the judge will review the material with a camera before the government decides if they can see them.

After the hearing, the DOJ sealed three draft self-assessments in the custodian’s own document file (not the official personnel file) to assist in court performance and self-assessment relevance reviews. I submitted it. The DOJ also noted that such documents were recognized as exhibits in a 2014 antitrust proceeding against American Express.

On June 29, Mehta decided to allow Google employees to be testified to create personnel files, but not all document administrators. He also encouraged the parties to devise strict protocols, including restricted password-protected access by only a few selected government lawyers, to protect the confidentiality of these confidential documents. I ordered.

Compliance issues to consider

Regardless of the final outcome of Google’s proceedings, antitrust agencies are likely to continue to make performance and self-assessment a regular subject of document requests during merger reviews and other antitrust investigations. It seems. Companies, especially compliance personnel, should be aware of the institutions that have a new interest in personnel files and consider the following issues:

Businessmen should avoid puffy, provocative and hyperbolic language in personnel documents, just as they are preparing strategic business documents, when promoting themselves or evaluating others. You need to be careful. Compliance programs that deal with document creation need to remind employees that they need to be as careful as other aspects of their work when assessing themselves and others. Parties should expect important discussions with institutions during the investigation into the relevance and burden of creating such files. Courts regularly allow parties to edit sensitive information during proceedings, but it is not clear whether antitrust agencies will accept editing in investigations that are not subject to judicial oversight, and the parties (especially). Time-sensitive merger review) is reluctant to challenge the government in court.

The government claims that these documents often provide information related to statements on antitrust issues, but such files contain slightly related, perhaps duplicate information. The fact that it is possible alone leaves the question of whether antitrust agencies should look for such documents.

Substantial privacy and public policy relate to the government’s attitude towards collecting such personal information during the investigation of corporate behavior. The importance of transparency and consistency in the investigation process guarantees public debate of such policies if antitrust agencies are actually moving towards looking for these files on a regular basis during the investigation.

This column does not necessarily reflect the views of the State Department or its owners.

Write for us: Author Guidelines

Author information

Christopher J. Kelly is a partner in the Meyer Browns Palo Alto and San Francisco offices. He focuses on antitrust proceedings, including the application of antitrust law to the acquisition and use of intellectual property rights.

William H. Stallings is a partner in the Mayer Browns office in Washington, DC, and co-leads the implementation of global antitrust and competition laws for businesses. His competition and consumer protection practices focus on merger reviews, government investigations, cartels, litigation, and government procurement issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.bloomberglaw.com/us-law-week/personnel-files-are-now-fair-game-in-antitrust-investigations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos