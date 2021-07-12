SMARTcare was nominated for the Wisconsin Innovation Award for Advances in Caregiver Engagement and Maintenance





Leading innovation by retaining home caregivers

SMARTcare applies the innovations developed in Wisconsin to the industry-leading home care EMR platform to provide distributors with solutions to retain caregivers.

SMARTcare is the industry’s first solution using machine learning (ML) and gamification to disrupt home health care and solve a serious industry crisis, especially staff recruitment and retention. “

— Scott Jillski

Eau Claire, Wisconsin, USA, July 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com/-SMARTcare Software, Inc., an industry-leading platform provider that provides home healthcare providers with highly configurable solutions. Today, the Wisconsin Innovation Awards recognizes the introduction of machine learning (ML) and gaming into the home health care EMR platform, solving the serious industry crisis of staff recruitment and retention. Both technologies were created and developed in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Innovation Awards (WIA) emphasizes and celebrates the development of innovative and innovative ideas. Our mission is to promote and encourage a better innovation environment by bringing together innovators from different business sectors (technology, food, healthcare, agriculture, nonprofits, education, government, etc.) and across Wisconsin.

SMARTcare is disrupting the home healthcare market using innovations created and developed in Wisconsin, said Scott Zielski, CEO of SMARTcare Software. We are the first home care solution developer to introduce machine learning (ML) and gamification to the home care EMR platform, especially to solve the industry’s serious crisis of staff recruitment and retention. With SMARTcares recruitment and retention solutions, home healthcare providers have a three-fold increase in staff retention and a 52% increase in applicant-to-employee ratios compared to the industry average.

The average home care institution in the United States has 50 caregivers, and the average turnover rate for caregivers across the United States in 2020 was 65.2%, down from the pre-pandemic high of 81%. Due to high sales last year, the average provider had to rehire more than 32 caregivers during the year. The U.S. Center for Progress reports that home care providers cost at least $ 2,600 to rehire a caregiver, and last year’s annual cost per U.S. care provider exceeded $ 84,000. did. Backed by innovations in SMARTcares caregiver retention, home care institutions using the platform will retain more caregivers, saving an average of $ 68,000 per home care provider annually.

Higher retention levels seen by SMARTcare users also affect patient care, reducing no-shows by 60% and improving patient involvement and outcomes. Predictably, when users apply the SMARTcares gamification tool, caregiver home no-shows are reduced by more than 85% over time, resulting in a better patient care experience.

SMARTcares innovation is also having a positive impact on northwestern Wisconsin. In Wisconsin, SMARTcare has increased its technology workforce by more than 186% over the past year, adding new healthcare technology jobs to the Chipewa Valley region.

Scott Zielski, CEO of SMARTcare Software, would like to thank the people who recommended SMARTcare for this award. SMARTcare is proud to call Wisconsin home. As we continue to grow our home healthcare-focused healthcare technology business in northwestern Wisconsin, we look forward to continuing the long state tradition of innovating healthcare.

For more information on SMARTcare Software, please visit www.smartcaresoftware.com.

SMARTcare Software, Inc. Headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, SMARTcare Software is a complete SaaS e-medical record (EMR), a point-of-care platform that develops innovative technologies that support the future of post-acute and long-term home care. Nursing care market. SMARTcares’ sophisticated connectivity technology and advanced proactive analytics improve patient outcomes, simplify back office capabilities, and ultimately increase provider profitability. SMARTcare solves home care staffing and retention crises while delivering superior user and client experiences by leveraging the latest research in machine learning (ML), gamification and advanced automation. I am. SMARTcare solutions drive care best practices, leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction, while increasing the involvement of caregivers, patients, and their families.

