How to adapt to Google’s Broadcore algorithm updates

The only thing we can trust in life is that things are constantly changing. This is more true than ever when it comes to updating Google and its wide range of core algorithms.

Google’s endless updates can be a headache for SEO specialists, marketers, and business owners alike. They are unpredictable and at best opaque. In fact, we rarely receive specific insights (from Google) about exactly what’s being updated and how the brand is prepared.

Google’s wide range of core updates impact many businesses, for better or for worse. So here’s my advice on what you can do to adapt when a new update is released.

Check the analytical data as soon as possible

If you don’t know where the bleeding is, you can’t patch the wound. In this case, the text is your website and bleeding can reduce traffic, rankings, conversions, or all of the above.

The first thing to check is this: Has your site even been affected by the update? Remember that updates can work for you or against you.

Examine the site-wide traffic to see if there were any measurable changes in traffic and site sessions. Compare the traffic before the update with the traffic after the update. And consider the traffic that occurred around the same time last year.

Here’s what you can see from this high-level data:

If traffic drops, it’s likely that Google updates are negatively impacting your site’s traffic.

If the traffic is increasing, the update may actually be working in your favor.

If traffic is kept constant, or if you see normal seasonal changes, the update may not have a positive or negative impact.

If traffic is declining continuously and this trend continues after Google updates, you may have a more serious issue that needs to be addressed.

Whatever the visible (or invisible) impact, check your traffic data daily for changes. Google updates are known to take weeks to be fully published to everyone.

Then follow these three steps:

1. Check out the contest

Whatever your current sentiment towards Google, search engines give everyone the opportunity to spy on their competitors. It’s called Google Search.

In general, if you have a rough idea of ​​where to reach your search results, open a secret window and start a general search to see where it appears. Even better, see which competitors are listed above you on the search engine results page and see what they are doing on your site.

Some of the most common we are looking for as an agency are websites with EAT (expertise, credibility, credibility) content, clear call for action and fluid navigation. Customer experience structure, fast site load speeds on all devices, and media such as: Videos and images.

Overall, you want to see who is better than you and they have what you don’t have.

2. Use the lighthouse

We fully understand that not everyone is good at just looking at a website about these factors. Fortunately, Google has another tool called Lighthouse, where you can see site reports on various ranking factors.

The easiest way to use Lighthouse is to use the Chrome extension. Run the report to see where to look. Even better, use Lighthouse on your competitors’sites to understand where your competitors’ sites perform better than yours.

Are their loading speeds good? Are their overall SEO good? Are their core web vitals good? The lighthouse pulls the curtains back and helps you make quick comparisons.

3. Focus on the content

Focus on providing the most valuable content possible. This is one thing that seems consistent with Google’s wide range of core updates. The only problem is the lack of perfect content.

why? Because consumer preferences are constantly evolving, Google is tracking consumer preferences and adjusting algorithms to provide more of what consumers want.

For the past few years, Google has focused on EAT content. This is not the same as adding more content or words to your page.

If your content keeps visitors on your site and inspires them to navigate, watch your videos and turn into customers, it’s likely that your content is checking the EAT box. is. If not, it may be time to see the content of your site that can be improved, replaced, or modified for the EAT framework.

Overall, this is a great opportunity to check out competitors’ websites to see if they are leveraging a particular type of content that isn’t you.

More updates are coming

Google has a reason for behavior that is simply unknown to humans like us. One of the things we know is that updates never stop, they just adapt.

I think most brands are pouring their blood, sweat, and tears into their website, and sometimes these updates can feel like a tooth kick. You can’t get these updates personally, but you can’t ignore them.

