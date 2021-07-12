Let’s compete for Zero Win first to solve the climate crisis





This column is from Michael Binnion, Executive Director of Modern Miracle Network and CEO of Questionerre Energy Corporation. See the FAQ for more information on the CBC Opinion section.

Race to win Zero Win first to solve the climate crisis!

Humanity is tackling the environmental problems of the population, which is expected to grow to 10 billion by 2050, so we need to work together to save the planet.

The “Great Reset” and new “Green Economy” approaches, which seek to phase out traditional energy options, run the risk of being too low-risk and too late. Action is required. straight away.

I will make this a fair competition and give all energy industries the opportunity to solve the net zero energy problem. We promise to be exciting in this race as oil and gas dark horses can be unexpected winners.

I’m betting there so I don’t have to look at the odds first. Let me tell you why.

Technological changes are constant

First and foremost, no one innovates and improves like Canada’s energy industry. Today’s oil and gas industry is quite different from the oil and gas industry 15 years ago, and dramatically different from 30 years ago. Technological changes are constant with oil and gas, and few industries quickly track and reward successful innovators. And build on innovation.

This leads to a new concept in the circular economy. Most of us know that CO2 is a component of life that is recycled into the forest where Mother Nature grows and into all other forms of life, including you and me. But that’s not all. From cement to calcium carbonate to fertilizer, countless industrial products are also made from or using CO2. Circular economy technology seeks to replicate these natural CO2 recycling processes with the industrial processes that produce useful commodities.

Incredibly, technologies that exist today can be used to turn CO2 from waste problems into useful raw materials. You can imitate Mother Nature and turn CO2 into a valuable product. There are already companies working on the commercialization of CO2 conversion technology for ethylene, ethanol, methanol, propanol, calcium carbonate, magnesium carbonate, cement, concrete and many other daily necessities. It could also be high-tech carbon nanotubes, carbon fiber, or graphene.

Shell Canada’s Quest Carbon Capture and Storage Project at Scott Ford Upgrader, north of Edmonton. According to Michael Binnion, applying three energy Rs could reduce emissions, recycle, and return underground, resulting in net zero oil and gas initially. (Jason Francon / Canadian Press)

There are also high-end, very pure vodkas made from CO2, which are commercially available online today. I want to say that organic chemistry is cool, and air vodka proves I’m right.

As part of the circular economy, fossil fuels can be converted to zero-emission hydrogen for energy, creating an industrial-quality CO2 source for use as a raw material for making things.

Three energy Rs can be applied to reduce emissions, recycle, and return underground. Many of the technologies already exist and are advancing rapidly. This circular economy model has the advantage of being incorporated into existing energy systems, and many technologies can be achieved at a lower cost than other renewable energy sources.

More breakthroughs are inevitable

Opponents of Canada’s energy industry assume that oil and gas technology is static. In fact, it’s changing rapidly and the industry is just beginning to explore these opportunities. If history is a guide, we will inevitably see breakthrough improvements in efficiency and economy as these new carbon conversion technologies unfold.

So why am I betting on oil and gas to win the competition for Net Zero?

Wind and solar are farther than oil and gas to reach the Net Zero Finish Line. They require rare earths, electronics grade silicon, and lots of concrete and steel, all of which require oil and gas. You can’t make a windmill with a windmill, but soon you’ll be able to make a zero-emission windmill with fossil fuels from the three Rs of the circular economy. The race has begun.

It is a race where the environment wins no matter who wins. We have the opportunity to meet the projected energy needs of 10 billion people by 2050 with all our hands. The standard of living will be higher, but the impact on the environment will be less than it is today.

Where do you bet?

