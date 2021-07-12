Northern Lights Hunting in a Dark Room: Northern Lights in Iceland are stunning in virtual tours, travel news and top stories





Singapore-Like many travelers around the world, chasing the Northern Lights is on my bucket list and I was set to check it last year.

However, a coronavirus pandemic broke out and plans for a trip to Northern Europe popped out of the window.

So I’m excited to see the aurora from my room instead.

Last month I signed up for an hour and a half virtual tour, the Airbnb online experience called Aurora Hunting in Iceland.

To boost my mood, I planned a private trip at midnight, turned off the lights in the room, and lowered the temperature of the air conditioner to 23 ° C.

To get started, host Briton Danny T. Kaze, based in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, talks about how aurora borealis are formed, their colors, and the best way to capture them. Will tell you the details.

It may be technical, but 37-year-old tour guides and photographers make the information easy to digest.

To spice up, he plays a recording of the sounds the European Space Agency emits from the aurora. The noise that sounds like the silence of a radio or the chirping of birds is inaudible to the earth.

Mr. Kaze didn’t take me to the actual live stream hunt because I missed the aurora season that lasted from late August to early April. Instead, he compiled a video of past hunting.

In a 13-hour hunt, he wears an all-weather bodysuit to combat the cold of -20 ° C. He leaves Reykjavik and drives south of Iceland for three hours.

He’s looking for a dark, cloudless sky-perfect for seeing the lights.

At his first stop, the sky is studded with stars. This indicates that it is more likely to catch light.

Indeed, when he trekkes to the best, faint green stripes begin to illuminate the dark sky, which explodes into a fluorescent green burst with pink hints.

I feel like I’m watching a light show. It’s magic and reminds us of how wonderful our planet is.

The waves of light are shot so close that they appear to sway just above your head and within reach.

Photographer and tour guide Danny T Kaze is livestreaming the Northern Lights chase. Photo: AIRBNB

At Mr. Kaze’s drive home, the lights finally appear and spurt out into the thick strokes of neon green. They are brighter than before and dance the entire sky.

Mr. Kaze shows me an edited video of his other hunts. Lights appear as a single long green band or a myriad of green stripes that fill the entire sky.

He makes tracking look easy, but nothing close to it.

In addition to luck, hours of planning and driving are spent pursuing these elusive lights. And don’t forget the time you’re waiting in the numbing cold.

However, being able to deliver such a mysterious sight to travelers all over the world inspires Mr. Kaze, who has been a guide for five years. Like many other guides, he switched to a virtual tour when the Covid-19 hit.

Aurora. Photo: DANNY T KAZE

“As a photographer, it’s good to capture (light) images, but it’s another thing to have some connection with a stranger you just met,” he says. “Light shows connect people.”

He ends the tour with a five-question quiz. All winners of the month have the opportunity to take part in his other virtual tour, the Icelandic Golden Circle Tour, for free. And I got all the answers right, so I also qualified.

At the end of the tour, you’ll also get high-resolution photos and videos.

You may not have experienced the live aurora hunt adrenaline, but the virtual tour is still spectacular and solidifies my determination to catch the phenomenon directly when the border reopens.

Contents: Virtual tour chasing the Northern Lights in Iceland Admission: $ 34 per person Information: The tour runs for 1.5 hours and private tours are available. Make a reservation on this website.

