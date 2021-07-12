Edmontonia wants to attract and retain young talent, and innovation may be doing just that.





Mornik lebkan is on a mission to address the global drug shortage.

Lebkan, CEO of Kemet Advanced Manufacturing Ltd., a tech startup she founded to do just that, could have started a tech business from anywhere in Silicon Valley or Boston, for example, but she I chose Edmonton.

“Edmonton has a quality that allows us to take root in creative thinking, provide resources to people, come around you and support you in that way,” Lebcan said.

She is not alone.

Despite the economic blow to the COVID-19 pandemic, tech start-ups like Kemet, which went live this month, continue to choose Edmonton to establish and expand their business. It’s a good precursor to attracting the coveted young talent to the city and keeping it here already.

Rob Roach, Deputy Chief Economist at ATB Financial, said:

A recent city poll commissioned by CBC Edmonton found that the importance of attracting and retaining talented young people to live and work in Edmonton was 7.9 out of 10.

lebkan’s technology companies aim to address the high rates of counterfeit medicines, long drug wait times and heavy reliance on imported medicines in African countries.

Kemet is building a prefabricated clean room facility modeled after the new Lab at Edmonton Research Park. The facility is designed to manufacture essential medicines used to manage conditions such as HIV, malaria, high blood pressure, mental health, and cardiovascular problems.

The facility will be shipped to countries throughout Africa while maintaining a digital connection to Canadian laboratories.

The company currently has five full-time employees. By the end of the year, lebkan will hire two more full-time staff and 11 contractors, and will hire up to 50 from the engineering department over the next five years.

Diverse talent

In an industry struggling to achieve racial and gender diversity, lebkan is the founder of tech startups to increase employment for women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math). I am using.

Catherine Warren, CEO of Innovate Edmonton, states that a strong innovation ecosystem is essential for Edmonton to retain and attract its young, educated and diverse talents.

“This is a very top priority for business owners, and even for parents who want to ensure that our city has aspirations, hopes and opportunities here,” Warren said. ..

Expected “explosion of growth”

Innovate Edmonton looks forward to continued growth in technology and innovation in the region.

“We have building blocks and we believe we are about to witness explosive growth here in our city,” Warren said.

The city’s report found that the economies of Edmonton and Alberta had already been challenged by changing the factors of the global energy market before COVID-19.

Edmonton lost about 50,000 jobs in 2020, and the unemployment rate surged to 15.8%, the highest in Canadian cities, in June. Also, Edmonton’s average annual unemployment rate was 12%, higher than in other Canadian cities.

At the same time, a recent study by Alberta Enterprise shows that the number of tech companies based in Alberta continues to grow, more than doubling in the last three years.

The state’s royal companies identified 3,083 private technology companies headquartered in Alberta this year, up 149% from the 1,238 companies identified in 2018.

Of the listed companies, 918 were based in Edmonton and 1,776 were based in Calgary.

In addition to attracting young workers, Roach said the innovation technology sector is also attracting bright and mature workers from Alberta’s oil and gas industry, which is recovering but not yet fully recovered. It was.

Warren agreed.

“There’s a lot of activity going on in the innovation ecosystem,” she said.

“And this is where young people and those experiencing career transitions want to invest their time. They are looking for career opportunities that have a purpose and meaning to influence their careers. And these are It’s exactly what we’re shaping, we’re uniting here in Edmonton. “

The unemployment rate in Edmonton and the region was 10.2% in May, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada. According to Mutheardy, it is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels of 7.5% by 2024.

A random survey of 900 residents of Edmonton City by CBC News was conducted from March 29 to April 14, 2021 by Edmonton-based Trend Research under the guidance of Janet Brown Opinion Research. The margin of error is +/- 3.3 percentage points, 19 out of 20. For subsets, the margin of error is high. The survey is a hybrid approach that allows you to contact the survey respondents by phone and at that point choose to complete the survey at another convenient time or receive an email link to complete the survey online. Was used.

