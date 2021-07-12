Mystery buyers spend $ 12.3 million on 101 carat diamonds and pay in cryptocurrency





Written by Megan C. Hills, CNN

According to Sotheby’s, the auction house behind the sale, the 101-carat diamond has become the most expensive gem ever bought in cryptocurrencies.

The pear-shaped gem was sold for $ 12.3 million on Friday after the auctioneer announced that it would accept Bitcoin and Ethereum offers in addition to traditional payment methods. Sotheby’s did not reveal which of the two cryptocurrencies was used for the purchase.

According to a press release, a diamond called “The Key 10138” was sent to an “anonymous personal collector.”

This gem is one of only 10 diamonds of the size and quality that will be put up for auction. Credit: Courtesy Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s Vice Chairman of Asian Jewelery Wen Hao Yu said in a press statement that the sale attracted “new clients far beyond the pool of traditional collectors” and that cryptocurrency purchases were “digitally savvy.” He added that he appealed to the “generation that did”.

Very rare in itself, according to Sotheby’s, this stone is the second largest pear-shaped diamond on the market to date.

Classified as the highest grade “D color” diamonds given to white diamonds, they appear colorless to the naked eye. It has also been found to be “perfect” both internally and externally. That is, it is completely transparent with no visible scratches. This is one of 10 diamonds of over 100 carat quality that were put up for auction.

Many auction houses are beginning to welcome cryptocurrencies for high-value items, including paintings and NFTs (blockchain-backed tokens that are increasingly used to transfer ownership of digital artwork and collections). ..

The sale took place in Sotheby’s Hong Kong, but bids were accepted from around the world. Credit: Courtesy Sotheby’s

Earlier this year, Sotheby’s launched Banksy’s “Love is in the Air” and paid via Bitcoin and Ethereum. Famous artwork depicting a masked man throwing a bouquet like a Molotov cocktail eventually sold for $ 12.9 million, but the auction house finally asked if the buyer finally used cryptocurrency. I didn’t reveal it. In June, Christie’s also announced that it was accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum for its untitled Keith Haring work. The painting, which depicts a person with a computer in his head, sold for $ 4.3 million, but again the auctioneer didn’t reveal how to pay.

