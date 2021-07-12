



Knowing how to share your location on Google Maps can be very helpful in gathering friends and arranging meetings. You can also share places that are not marked on the map, which is convenient for meeting in the park or in the countryside.

This guide will show you how to share your Google Maps location on Android, iOS, PC and Mac, so you can start using this handy feature on any platform.

Google Maps location sharing is built-in, so you don’t need an additional app to create a shareable link, but on mobile devices, whether to share using a specific app, such as Gmail or WhatsApp. Will be asked.

Once the recipient receives your link, all they need to do is open it. This will open Google Maps on your device and show you where you marked it. Then you have the option to get directions to the route or search for other points of interest nearby.

How to share your location on Google Maps on Android

1. In the Google Maps app, tap a location or press and hold anywhere to create a marker pin. Tap the name or address of the location at the bottom of the screen.

2.[場所を共有]Tap.

3. Tap the recipient or app that you want to share your location with. This will open the corresponding messaging or email app, just press send and the link to the location on Google Maps will already be pasted.

1. In the Google Maps app, tap a location or press and hold anywhere to create a marker pin. Tap the name or address of the location at the bottom of the screen.

2.[共有]Tap.

3. Select an app to send a location link or[コピー]Tap to copy the link to the clipboard and paste it anywhere.

1. Click or search for a location. Then, in the upper left corner (next to the search bar), click the three horizontal lines on the menu button.

2.[共有]Or[マップの埋め込み]Click.

3.[リンクのコピー]Click to copy the location link to the clipboard. You can now paste it into your email, message, or any other sharing app.

If you want to know more Google Maps tips and tricks, we also have a guide on how to download Google Maps offline and how to measure distance with Google Maps. There are also many guides on using other Google services, such as how to use Google Photos. We’ll also show you how to disable Gmail’s smart features to prevent tracking.

