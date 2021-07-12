Qualcomm debuts in smartphone market with ASUS tie-up-July 12, 2021





Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM Quick QuoteQCOM-Free Report) has entered the smartphone market with one of its flagship chips and swept the world as the global chip shortage worsens and a wider technology sector is taking place. Did. The venture is made possible by a strategic alliance with Taiwan-based telecommunications equipment manufacturer ASUS and is a tribute to Snapdragon Insider’s strong community of 1.6 million people.

Snapdragon Insiders is a community of tech enthusiasts who enjoy the privilege of being the first to celebrate, engage and experience the latest Snapdragon products. You can also access small group interactions with content creators and Qualcomm experts to experience innovation first hand.

Called the Snapdragon Smartphone for Insiders (EXP21), this smartphone is co-designed and manufactured by ASUS. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, it has a Full HD + resolution AMOLED display and Corning Incorporated (GLW Quick Quote GLW-Free Report) Victus gorilla glass, one of the toughest scratch-resistant glasses available on the market to protect your device in the event of a fall. It has one). The Snapdragon 888 Plus is Qualcomm’s latest stable SoC (System-on-Chip), but it was reported that ASUS started the system design process a few months ago when the chip hadn’t been released yet. , Not used in this high-end device. ..

Based on the design of ASUS’s latest flagship smartphone, ROG Phone 5, this device features a 24MP front camera and a back 64MP + 12MP + 8MP triple camera setup by Sony Group Corporation (SONY Quick Quart SONY). -Free report) Sensor for excellent image quality and video quality. Despite these powerful customer-attractive features, the main purpose of this smartphone is to showcase the latest Qualcomm technologies such as the Snapdragon 888 processor, Quick Charge 5.0, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive and Snapdragon Sound, and Qualcomm Game Quick Touch. is.

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 is reportedly the fastest commercial charging solution in the world to fully charge your phone in less than 15 minutes. aptX Adaptive and Snapdragon Sound technology help sync your audio experience with on-screen actions by delivering ultra-low latency of just 89 milliseconds. This ensures that there is no delay between the phone and the earphones. Game Quick Touch technology increases display responsiveness and reduces latency by increasing touch-to-display speed by up to 20%.

Qualcomm is reportedly the only chipset vendor to offer 5G system-level solutions that span both sub-six and millimeter-wave bands, and is the largest winner of the design for all premium smartphone customers. One of the RF (Radio Frequency) front-end suppliers. It is one of the largest manufacturers of wireless chipsets based on baseband technology. The company is focused on maintaining leadership in the 5G, chipset market and mobile connectivity, with several technological achievements and innovative product launches. Chipmakers help users experience a seamless transition to ultra-fast 5G networks, providing low-power, restoring multi-gigabit connectivity with unprecedented range and best-in-class security. There is a possibility. This could provide the flexibility and scalability needed for widespread and rapid adoption of 5G through accelerated commercialization by OEMs.

In 2021, 5G handset is expected to grow 150% year-on-year at the midpoint to around 450-550 units. With over 700 5G designs announced or in development, the company can benefit from solid 5G traction with better visibility to meet its long-term revenue goals. ..

Compared to the industry’s 51.2% growth, stock prices have increased by 54.8% over the past year.

We continue to be impressed with the unique growth potential of this Sachs Rank # 3 (Hold) stock. The top ranked in the industry is Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI Quick Quote MSI-Free Report) with Zacks Rank # 2 (Purchase). A complete list of today’s Zack # 1 Rank (Strong By) stocks can be found here.

Motorola’s long-term profit growth rate is 9%. Over the last four quarters, we have achieved an average of 11.6% surprise revenue.

